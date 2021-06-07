The color yellow has never looked so good. There's a chance San Diego County will make its way into the yellow tier this week in California’s color-coded plan for safely reopening counties during the coronavirus pandemic. Here’s everything you need to know about how the rules would change in our region under the yellow tier.

What Are the Rules Under the Yellow Tier in San Diego?

Restaurants: indoor and outdoor dining continues, with max capacity at 50%. Capacity may increase to 75% if all guests show proof of a negative COVID-19 test or full vaccination.



Gatherings: outdoor gatherings should be kept to a max of 100 people; indoor gatherings should be kept to 50% capacity or 50 people, whichever is fewer.



Wineries, Breweries, Distilleries: indoor and outdoor service can continue with COVID safety modifications, but capacity can ramp up to 50% (up from 25% in the orange tier), or 200 people, whichever is fewer. Capacity may increase to 75% if all guests show proof of a negative COVID-19 test or full vaccination (and the rule about NOT having to serve food at these businesses still stands).



Bars (without food service): can open indoors with modifications, including 25% max capacity or 100 people, whichever is fewer. Capacity may increase to 37.5% % if all guests show proof of a negative COVID-19 test or full vaccination.



Gyms: capacity can increase to 50% (up from 25% under the orange tier rules). Saunas, spas and steam rooms can reopen. Capacity may increase to 75% if all guests show proof of negative test or full vaccination.



Amusement Parks: capacity increases to a max of 35% (up from 25% under the orange tier), with in-state visitors only. Larger theme parks can open with modifications at 25% capacity, and reservations or advanced tickets are required.



Museums, Zoos, Aquariums: can operate indoors and outdoors with modifications. Also, the capacity limits of 50% -- which was the rule under the orange tier – no longer apply.



Family Entertainment Centers & Bowling Alleys: indoor service can continue with COVID safety modifications, at 50% capacity – or at 75% if guests are tested or show proof of full vaccination, per the California Department of Public Health. Food and drinks can be consumed in designated areas only.



Fairs: can open to in-state visitors only, at max capacity of 35%. The San Diego County Fair is one of the big, local events returning this summer, with COVID-era modifications including reduced capacity and fewer attractions.



Movie Theaters: can operate indoor at 50% capacity. This can increase to 75% if all guests show proof of a negative test of full vaccination.



Professional Sports: can open outdoors only with modifications, including 67% capacity and in-state attendees only. Advanced reservations/ticket sales are required, plus outdoor concession sales only. The San Diego Padres are planning a "Second Opening Day" at Petco Park on June 17, once the tiered restrictions are lifted across California.



Marathons, Endurance Events: can open outdoors only with modifications, including max capacity of 500 participants per hour and 1,500 total participants. This can go up to 3,000 total participants if all guests show proof of a negative test of full vaccination.



Live Performances: can open with modifications that include reservations and in-state attendees. For outdoor venues, max capacity is 67%, with restricted concessions/dining. For indoor venues, there's no eating and drinking in your seats but in designated areas only. Venues with seating up to 1,500 people can operate at 25% capacity or 300 people, or at 50% if all guests show proof of a negative test or full vaccination. Venues with seating of 1,501 and above can operate at 10% capacity or 2,000 people, whichever is fewer, with no eating/drinking. This can increase to 50% capacity if all guests show proof of a negative test or full vaccination.



Live Theater: can open with modifications, with reservations and in-state attendees only. Outdoor venues can run at 67% capacity with restricted concessions/dining. For all venues – including indoor – there's no eating/drinking allowed in seats, but in designated areas only. The same capacity rules apply here as they did for live performances for venues with up to 1,500 seats or 1,501 seats and above.



Private Events: Outdoor events – with tickets, a guest list, assigned seating – can run at a max capacity of 200 people, or 400 people if all guests test negative for COVID-19 or show proof of full vaccination.



Outdoor events – with tickets, a guest list, assigned seating – can run at a max capacity of 200 people, or 400 people if all guests test negative for COVID-19 or show proof of full vaccination. Nightclubs: closed.

San Diego County will know on Tuesday if its COVID-19 data has decreased enough to get the county into the yellow tier. On June 1, the county's positivity rate was an average of 1.3% - a rate low enough to land San Diego County in the yellow tier, but in order to officially cross into the yellow, the county needs to report a similar average again this week. If the data is enough to move the county into the yellow tier, the eased COVID rules would go into effect Wednesday, June 9.

California's Long, Color-Coded COVID Path

California has been following its color-coded, tiered "Blueprint for a Safer Economy" since last summer but San Diego County's potential move into the yellow tier will be short-lived as the state gears up for its full reopening on June 15.

On that date, capacity and distancing restrictions will be lifted across the state for more businesses and activities. Large-scale indoor events will be subject to vaccination or negative COVID-19 test requirements for attendees through at least Oct. 1, per the state's health department. You can read more about what changes in California on June 15 here.

While in California's color-coded system, San Diego County has been through every color -- purple, red, orange and now possibly yellow -- as COVID-19 cases increased and then decreased, and as vaccinations ramped up.

The county had been able to move into the orange tier on April 7, 2021, as California hit its goal of distributing 4 million vaccines in underserved communities hard-hit by COVID-19. Hitting this metric triggered a reworking of the state’s tiered, color-coded framework, easing some reopening restrictions on businesses and activities.

Before that, San Diego County has been in the red tier since mid-March 2021.

No More Tiers? California Aims to Fully Reopen on June 15

California Gov. Gavin Newsom announced in April that California would fully reopen its economy – and do away with the color-coded tier system – if two criteria are met:

If there’s enough coronavirus vaccine supply for Californians age 16 and older who want to be vaccinated

If hospitalization rates remain low and stable

Newsom made the initial June 15 announcement as California surpassed a milestone of 20 million vaccines distributed across the state – including the 4 million in communities hardest hit by COVD-19.

“If we keep the pace, we are moving now beyond the blueprint,” Newsom said. “We are announcing today that on June 15, we will be moving beyond the blueprint and will be getting rid of the colored tiers.”

On June 6, with just nine days until the big June 15 reopening target, Newsom tweeted that California had now administered 39 million vaccines.