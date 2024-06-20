Things to do this weekend: San Diego Beer Weekend, San Diego Smooth Jazz Festival and more

There’s always something fun to do in America’s Finest City. Our Weekend events guide is here to help. Get up. Get out. Play!
What to Know
- Our Weekend Events guide is published every Thursday in our In Your Neighborhood section of NBC7.com
- Like our mission always, our guide will do its best to span the county -- north, south, east, and west — to bring you fun, fresh and affordable things to do in San Diego
- Have any events to share? Please send them to Brenda.Gregorio-Nieto@nbcuni.com
Friday, June 21
San Diego Beer Weekend
Multiple breweries across San Diego County
Small and independent craft breweries across San Diego County are inviting you to shop–and sip–local. More detail, here.
The Beach Soccer Championships
All weekend long in OCeanside
The sand soccer festival will feature youth, adult amateur and adult pro women's and men's beach soccer as well as vendors, the BeSoCha Cantina and lots more.
San Diego County Fair
Now until July 7 at the Del Mar Fairgrounds| Ticket pricing info
Are you feeling a bit nostalgic? Then "Let's go retro" at the annual San Diego County Fair. We have a full guide on everything you need to know before going to the fair, here.
Parks After Dark
Happening at several parks throughout San Diego| Free
The popular program will transform five neighborhood parks into evening community festivals every Thursday, Friday and Saturday night. More details, here.
TGIF Concerts in the Park
6 p.m. at Stagecoach Community Park in Carlsbad| Free
The Pine Mountain Logs kick off the 2024 TGIF concert season.
Kings of Late Night at the Del Mar Fair
7:30 p.m. at the Corona Grandstand Stage | $60+
Join three famous funny men for Kings of Late Night: Jay Leno, Craig Ferguson, Arsenio Hall for a night of cutting-edge comedy, laughs, satire and more.
Saturday, June 22
Annual San Diego Scottish Highlands Game & Gathering of the Clans
9 a.m. at Brengle Terrace Park | $20 general admission
Experience the wonder, and traditions of Scotland at the annual San Diego Scottish Highland Games. There will be food, drinks, vendors and more.
The 6th Annual San Diego Smooth Jazz Festival
3:30 p.m. at the Rady Shell| $90+
This annual event combines the sounds of smooth jazz, a variety of delicious cuisine, and an amazing atmosphere that creates an unparalleled experience.
San Diego Hoʻolauleʻa 2024
9 a.m. at Preble Field at Liberty Station | Free
Come and watch stunning performances by local hālau, learn about the history and life of the Hawaiian islands, and enjoy some ʻono grindz.
Ocean Beach Street Fair & Chili Cook-off
10 a.m. in Ocean Beach| Free
A tasty festival nosh, art, beachfront entertainment, shopping, and more.
Sunday, June 23
The Ballad Of Johnny And June
7:30 a.m. at the Mandell Weiss Theatre| $25-$79
A wholehearted and clear-eyed world premiere musical about the iconic love story of Johnny Cash and June Carter Cash.
Fat Ham at the Old Globe
2 p.m. at The Old Globe| $35-$118
The 2022 Pulitzer-winning, Tony-nominated sensation Fat Ham is a fresh and funny take on Shakespeare’s Hamlet.
TuYo Theatre Presents "Pásale Pásale"
3 p.m. at Bayfront Charter School| $30
General admission Innovative storytelling takes center stage as audiences become active participants in the story, they are invited to taste the yummy treats, make piñatas, and sing along with the Swap Meet vendors.
Sundays at Six
6 p.m. at the Amphitheatre at Harry Griffen Park| Free
Join La Mesa for free Sundays at Six Concerts. Performing this weekend is the San Diego Concert Band