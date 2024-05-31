‘Let's Go Retro': Everything you need to know about the 2024 San Diego County Fair

Are you feeling a bit nostalgic? Then "Let's go retro" at the annual San Diego County Fair. Head back in time to the '50s, '60s, '80s and '90s with this nostalgic theme.

The fair will return to the Del Mar Fairgrounds on June 12 and run through July 7.

The San Diego County Fair, previously known as the Del Mar Fair, has been a staple to the San Diego community since 1880 and secured its current home at the fairgrounds in 1936. The fair has only been suspended twice, during World War II and during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Here’s everything you need to know to enjoy it all, stress-free.

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

When is the fair open?

The fair is open from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. every day from June 12 to July 7 except Mondays and Tuesdays.

Where do I park?

There are four designated parking spaces for fairgoers. The first is on the Del Mar Fairgrounds. These general parking spots cost $20. The second is preferred parking on the fairgrounds which costs $50. Fairgoers can also park at the Del Mar Horse Park, which is two miles from the fairground, for $10.

After parking, guests can hop on a free shuttle to the park entrance. For the most affordable option, guests can park at Canyon Crest Academy for free and take a shuttle into the park. All parking lots open at 10 a.m. and close an hour after the fair closes.

How much does it cost to go to the San Diego County Fair?

Although ticket prices may range for specific dates, admission is generally:

Adults (ages 13 and up)

Wednesday and Thursday (Except July 4): $16 advance ticket and $20 the day of.

Friday, Saturday and Sunday (July 4): $20 advance ticket and $25 the day of.

Seniors (ages 62 and up)

Wednesday and Thursday (Except July 4): $13 advance ticket and $17 the day of.

Friday, Saturday and Sunday (July 4): $17 advance ticket and $22 the day of.

Kids (ages 6-12)

Weekdays: $13 advance ticket and $17 the day of.

Friday: Free!

Weekends: $17 advance ticket and $22 the day of.

Kids 5 and under are always free.

The San Diego County Fair also offers special packages that include ride tickets, food and drink and other perks when purchased together. The fair also partners with some grocery stores and other locations to sell tickets at discounted rates. For more information, check here.

How do I play games and go on rides at the San Diego County Fair?

Daniel Knighton/Getty Images A rider at the San Diego County Fair at Del Mar Fairgrounds on June 30, 2022, in Del Mar, California. (Photo by Daniel Knighton/Getty Images)

There are over 60 rides and games to enjoy at the fair. In order to hop on a ride or play a game, you must purchase a BlastPass. A BlastPass is loaded with credits that can be applied to rides and games. Tickets for the pony rides and the slingshot must be purchased separately. Keep in mind that the entire park is cashless.

Each game or ride requires a range of 6-10 credits.

You can access unlimited rides on Wednesdays and Thursdays from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. anytime in June with the Pepsi "pay-one-price ride days" for $45.

What artists are playing at the San Diego County Fair this year?

Concerts will take place on the Corona Grandstand Stage as a part of the Toyota Summer Concert Series. A ticket to a concert also serves as your admission into the park for that day. Here is a full list of artists playing.

Here's who will be performing at the annual fair during its run from June 12 to July 7:

Elote Pizza - Charred corn, chili powder, cilantro, chipotle mayo, and cojita cheese, all fired up on top of a delicious charred crust.

What other events are going on at the Del Mar Fairgrounds?

Besides the food, rides and concerts, there are many other events and entertainment opportunities to check out at the fair.

New this year is Saturdays at the Sound. A theatrical glow-in-the-dark musical experience. These shows require a $30 admission ticket, but it includes same-day admission to the San Diego County Fair.

That '70s Bird Show takes place daily where comedic parrots partake in games and activities, all hosted by Nancy Reigler.

Celebrate pride at the fair at the “Out at the Fair” LGBTQ+ community celebration on June 22.

Watch a pig chase an Oreo at the Swifty Swine Racing Pigs race.

See a team of acrobats defy gravity at the Flying Royals trapeze show.

There are many other opportunities for fun. Check out the San Diego County Fair website for more information.