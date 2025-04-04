space

SpaceX's human-spaceflight mission splashes down near Oceanside Friday

The return was the first time the SpaceX Dragon rocket splashed down on the west coast and is likely to be the first of many to come

By Christina Bravo

After a four-day flight around Earth's poles, four private citizens aboard a SpaceX rocket returned Friday with a splashdown off the coast of Oceanside.

The Fram2 mission was the first Dragon rocket spaceflight with human passengers to return to the West Coast, according to the agency.

"This is an entirely new landing location for Dragon. This is the first time a Dragon crew will be recovered on the west coast," SpaceX said.

Splashdown happened at about 9:19 p.m. PT. SpaceX is hosting a live stream on X. It was possible the rocket's re-entry could create a sonic boom, but NBC 7 was not aware of any immediate reports.

The Fram2 mission was likely the first of many to return off the California coast as SpaceX moves spaceflight return operations back to the west.

Dragon launched from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida on Monday. During the short mission, the Dragon crew conducted research studies to advance humanity's ability for long-duration space flight, SpaceX said.

Bitcoin investor Chun Wang chartered the SpaceX flight for himself and three others in a Dragon capsule that was outfitted with a domed window that provided 360-degree views of the polar caps and everything in between. Wang declined to say how much he paid for the 3 1/2-day trip.

