SpaceX's human-spaceflight mission splashes down near Oceanside Friday

After a four-day flight around Earth's poles, four private citizens aboard a SpaceX rocket returned Friday with a splashdown off the coast of Oceanside.

The Fram2 mission was the first Dragon rocket spaceflight with human passengers to return to the West Coast, according to the agency.

"This is an entirely new landing location for Dragon. This is the first time a Dragon crew will be recovered on the west coast," SpaceX said.

After Dragon reenters Earth's atmosphere, it will splash down off the southern coast of California near Oceanside at ~9:19 a.m. PT pic.twitter.com/fOXvpUMXVG — SpaceX (@SpaceX) April 4, 2025

Get top local stories in San Diego delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC San Diego's News Headlines newsletter.

Splashdown happened at about 9:19 p.m. PT. SpaceX is hosting a live stream on X. It was possible the rocket's re-entry could create a sonic boom, but NBC 7 was not aware of any immediate reports.

The Fram2 mission was likely the first of many to return off the California coast as SpaceX moves spaceflight return operations back to the west.

Dragon launched from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida on Monday. During the short mission, the Dragon crew conducted research studies to advance humanity's ability for long-duration space flight, SpaceX said.

Bitcoin investor Chun Wang chartered the SpaceX flight for himself and three others in a Dragon capsule that was outfitted with a domed window that provided 360-degree views of the polar caps and everything in between. Wang declined to say how much he paid for the 3 1/2-day trip.