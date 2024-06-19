Summer Concerts: More than 30 shows to enjoy in San Diego

San Diegans! Summer has arrived and as you know, summer is always filled with music here.

This year, there are more than 30 performances scheduled throughout the county spanning from Santee, Oceanside and downtown.

Below we have a full list of all free concerts and ticketed concerts happening this summer:

Free Concerts in San Diego this summer:

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

El Cajon's Dinner and a concert

When: May 3 through Sept. 27

Happening every Friday night starting in May, El Cajon's Dinner and a Concert takes place on the Prescott Promenade in downtown El Cajon with free rock, country, big band and R&B performances.

Coronado Promenade Summer Concert Series

When: May 26 - September 1, 2024

The Coronado Promenade Summer Concert Series takes place every Sunday evening in Spreckels Park near the center of town. Visitors can enjoy cool live music while picnicking.

Santee Summer Concert Series

When: June 13 - August 15, 2024

Santee for the Summer Concert Series takes place every Thursday starting June 13, except July 4, from 6:30 to 8 p.m. at 550 Park Center Dr.

International Summer Organ Festival

When: June 17 - September 2, 2024

Visit the Spreckels Organ Pavilion for its free International Summer Organ Festival, occurring at 7:30 PM every Monday. It is free for all and the concerts are 90 minutes with no intermission.

La Mesa Sundays at Six Concerts

When: June 18 - July 29, 2024

Join La Mesa for free Sundays at Six Concerts on June 24 through July 29 at Harry Griffen Park.

Twilight in the Park Summer Concerts

When: June 20 - August 29, 2024

Balboa Park's annual Twilight in the Park Summer Concerts offers a free concert series on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m.

TGIF Concerts in the Park

When: June 21 - August 16, 2024

Carlsbad's TGIF Concerts in the Park offer great music, plenty of room to dance, beautiful park settings for picnicking, free shuttle buses and more.

Arts District Summer Music Series

When: June 23 - September 22, 2024

Enjoy free outdoor musical performances on the North Promenade.

Del Mar Summer Twilight Concerts

When: June 25 - August 13, 2024

Gather by the Powerhouse for the Del Mar Summer Twilight Concerts to socialize, picnic, and enjoy music as the sun sets over the ocean.

University Heights Summer in the Park

When: July 5 - August 2, 2024

Come out this summer for fun & free entertainment on Fridays starting in July and the first Friday of August during University Heights Summer in the Park concert series.

Point Loma Summer Concerts

When: July 12 - August 9, 2024

Since 2001, Point Loma Summer Concerts has been bringing family-friendly concerts to Point Loma Park.

Marine Band San Diego Summer Concert

When: July 13, 2024

Come out to Little Italy's Piazza della Famiglia for an evening of amazing live music by the popular music group, "Sound Strike."

Ticketed Concerts

Humphreys Concerts by the Bay

When: Now - November 16, 2024

The popular Humphreys Concerts by the Bay features top-name entertainers performing on an outdoor stage.

Toyota Summer Concert Series

When: June 12 - July 7, 2024

The Toyota Summer Concert Series is the San Diego County Fair's premier entertainment event, featuring internationally known artists on the Heineken Grandstand Stage every night of the fair.

San Diego Smooth Jazz Festival

When: June 22-23, 2024

This two-day event combines the soothing sounds of smooth jazz, a variety of delicious cuisine, and an amazing atmosphere that creates an unparalleled experience.

Conrad Prebys 2023 Season at the Rady Shell @ Jacobs Park

When: June 28 - September 21, 2024

Enjoy an exciting season of music, movies and more at the Rady Shell.

Concerts at Petco Park

When: Starting on June 30, 2024

Multiple shows are scheduled at Petco Park this summer. Click here for details.

Athenaeum Music & Arts Library's Summer Festival

When: July 7 - 28, 2024

The annual Athenaeum Summer Festival, a four-part series of concerts that takes place on Sundays, features the works of one famous composer each summer.

Holo Holo Music Festival

When: July 13 - 14, 2024

This popular traveling festival brings together fans of island and reggae music for two days jam-packed with great tunes, great food and great company.

San Diego Bayfest

When: July 20, 2024

San Diego Bayfest is a music festival that celebrates San Diego’s beach culture and lifestyle.

La Jolla Music Society Summerfest

When: July 26 - August 24, 2024

The La Jolla Music Society's SummerFest features more than 80 world-class classical artists and ensembles performing diverse concerts at the Conrad Prebys Concert Hall.