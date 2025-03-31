Two people were killed this weekend after a vehicle lost control on a transition ramp from State Route 94 to the Interstate 15 in the San Diego area, authorities said Monday.

The vehicle was heading eastbound on SR-94 to northbound I-15 around 12:30 a.m. Saturday when it veered off the ramp, launched into the air and struck an overhead sign, according to the California Highway Patrol. The vehicle landed on its roof on westbound SR-94.

The driver and passenger died at the scene. Their names were not immediately available.

According to the CHP, debris from the crash struck another vehicle, which resulted in minor damage. No additional injuries were reported.

It was unclear what prompted the vehicle to lose control, officials said.

Authorities urged anyone with information regarding the crash to contact the CHP San Diego Area at 858-293-6000.