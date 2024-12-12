Things to do this weekend: Chula Vista Starlight Parade, The Nutcracker and more

There’s always something fun to do in America’s Finest City. Our Weekend events guide is here to help. Get up. Get out. Play!

Friday, Dec. 13

Swiftmas Skate

4 p.m. at the Marriott Marquis San Diego Marina| $25+

Swiftmas Skate’ will feature local partnerships, including Taylor Swift cookies and five premium seating areas each with décor inspired by the albums Red, Fearless, Reputation, Lover and 1989.

Las Posadas: An Old Town Celebration

7:00 p.m. at Heritage County Park | Free

The 66th Annual Las Posadas offers families a unique experience showing centuries-old Mexican traditions along with holiday festivities.

Poway’s Christmas in the Park

3:30 p.m. at Old Poway Park| Free

Join us at Old Poway Park for an old-fashioned holiday tradition that will take you back in time with caroling, live music, a visit with Santa, free children’s crafts, model train displays, and so much more.

Coastal Christmas Holiday Light Spectacular

4 p.m. at Del Mar Fairgrounds | $23.95+

A nine-day run begins, full of holiday lights, ice skating, photos with Santa, and much more at the Del Mar Fairgrounds. Ticket prices vary depending on day and time.

USS Midway Jingle Jets

Now through Dec. 23; 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. | USS Midway Museum | Ticket prices vary

The Jingle Jets Holiday Lighting Celebration is back for its second year, where families can enjoy twinkling lights, festive music, holiday treats and more.

Tinsel & Tails: TAP’s Holiday Extravaganza

5 p.m. at BRICK in Liberty Station| Free

This family and dog-friendly event is free to enter and open to the public. It's a festive celebration filled with holiday cheer, paws, and fun.

Saturday, Dec. 14

Chula Vista Starlight Parade & Festival

3 p.m. at Downtown Third Avenue | Free

The 60th Annual Starlight Parade and Festival is taking place along Third Avenue with dazzling floats, joyful participants, and activities for all ages. Photos with Santa starts at 3, Tree Lighting Ceremony starts at 5:45, and the parade kicks off at 6pm.

SantaCon

1 p.m. at Belmont Park| $85+

Belmont Park turns into full blown Christmas Winter Wonderland.

Oceanside Harbor Parade of Lights

7 p.m. at Oceanside Harbor | Free

Families can enjoy a fun spectacle with boats of all shapes and sizes decorated in holiday attire, including lights, ornaments, and holiday trimmings. The best decorated boat will be awarded after the parade.

San Diego Santa Run

8 a.m. at 912 Garnet Avenue | Registration required

San Diego’s most festive 5K run is back at Pacific Beach for its 12th year. 30,000 Santas have participated in previous years. Registration is required to participate, starting at $59.99. Kids and dogs are also welcomed to participate.

Mission Bay Parade of Lights

5:30 p.m. at Mission Bay | Free

Kick off this holiday tradition with SeaWorld’s spectacular fireworks and enjoy the festive holiday boats parade on the bay from designated spectator viewing areas along the parade route.

Gaslamp Pet Parade

11 a.m. in the Gaslamp Quarter| Free

The event is free to watch, so grab a spot at one of the patios along the parade route and be prepared for the best parade ever.

A Christmas Carol

2 & 7 p.m. at the Cygnet Theatre| Ticket details, here.

Enjoy the holiday classic adapted from Charles Dickens’ timeless tale of hope and redemption. On this day, the theatre is partnering with the Rancho Coastal Humane Society for an afternoon with puppies. You can meet and greet some four-legged friends and learn more about how you can take them home for the holidays.

Sunday, Dec.15

The Nutcracker

1 p.m. at The Civic Theatre| $47.65+

Step into a world of wonder as dazzling scenery and exquisite costumes bring Clara’s enchanting journey with her Nutcracker Prince to life.

Noel Noel

2:00 p.m. & 7:30 p.m. at Jacobs Music Center | $39+

San Diego Symphony’s holiday tradition, Noel Noel, is back at the new Jacobs Music Center. The show will be full of Christmas classics, including “I’ll be Home for Christmas,” “Silent Night,” and “Slight Ride.”

San Diego Bay Parade of Lights

5:30 p.m. at the San Diego Bay | Free

The last weekend to enjoy the parade that is filled with around 80 boats decked out in holiday decorations and spectacular lights.

Dr. Seuss's How the Grinch Stole Christmas!

5 p.m. at The Old Globe| $59

Dr. Seuss’s How the Grinch Stole Christmas! is a wonderful, whimsical musical based upon the classic Dr. Seuss book.

Skating Rinks

Multiple skating rinks around town are now open. We have a full roundup, here.

Wild Holidays at the San Diego Zoo Safari Park

Until Jan. 5

Lights, decorations, fanciful characters, musical entertainment, festive storytelling, and culinary treats create family fun and get everyone in the spirit of the season.