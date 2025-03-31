Peak bloom is arriving soon at The Flower Fields; find out how long it may last

What to Know The Flower Fields

Carlsbad Village

Open daily through May 11, 2025 (Mother's Day)

$27 adult; other ticketing tiers are available

The Flower Fields team declared "peak bloom" will arrive soon, possibly in the next two weeks; the peak is expected to last for "two to three weeks"

MARCH 31... is a date that regularly wears a few different hats. It's around the time when March "goes out like a lamb," a chestnut that will be familiar to you if you know oft-repeated old sayings. It's also April Fools' Day Eve, which may involve a night of planning if you regularly observe the mischievous occasion, and it also concludes the first fourth of the year (well, just about, given that February is on the shorter side). And at The Flower Fields? The end of March might — emphasis on "might" — be about the time that the Giant Tecolote Ranunculus flowers filling the outdoor attraction by the millions begin to move in the direction "peak bloom" mode.

WHEN TO FIND IT IN 2025: This isn't always the case, of course: The weather and other conditions can mean that the destination's peak bloom cycle begins a bit earlier or, sometimes, further into April. But here's sweet news to send March 2025 off with: The peak-iest time of year will soon arrive at the Carlsbad destination, possibly in the next few weeks. So look to mid-April for peak bloom beauty at the attraction.

THE FLOWER FIELDS TEAM... made the announcement March 31, with the recommendation that peak seekers will want to keep an eye on the attraction in the coming weeks for peak bloom, so look to April for all of the glorious color. The attraction is open daily, and weekends do hum with visitors, so consider that when purchasing your admission in advance. In addition to the vast splays of glorious floral splendor, there are a bouquet of diversions, including tractor wagon rides and Butterfly Encounter, as well as the fragrant Sweet Pea Maze. Artist Alex Heveri's "Glass in Flight" sculptures — think oversized bees, dragonflies, and other buzzy critters — are also upping (literally) the garden's ethereal spirit. Whether you make it to the kaleidoscopic fields during peak or not, just be sure to check them out by Mother's Day, which is the traditional final day of the attraction's annual run.

