Redesigned Sweetwater Park, long closed for Gaylord Pacific development, reopens

As the Gaylord Pacific Resort & Convention Center inches closer to transforming South San Diego Bay, the port of San Diego and city of Chula Vista will open Sweetwater Park Wednesday just north of the development.

The park, the port's 23rd and largest park, will feature 39 acres of recreational space. It is a "natural-habitat oriented" space featuring nature playgrounds, 2 miles of walkways and bike paths, sand dunes, native plants and space for passive activities such as bird watching.

The total cost for Sweetwater Park, including design and construction support, is just under $20 million -- part of which was funded by the Outdoor Recreation Legacy Program through the National Park Service and the California Department of Parks and Recreation.

NBC 7/Joe Little NBC 7/Joe Little

Get top local stories in San Diego delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC San Diego's News Headlines newsletter.

Kumeyaay signage will feature throughout the park, along with "Rigors of Flight," a public art installation by Roberto Salas.

"This 25-foot-tall sculpture of a furcula, or wishbone, is a tribute to flight taken by birds in the area," a statement from the port about Salas' art reads.

The 535-acre Chula Vista Bayfront redevelopment "envisions a world-class destination in the South Bay -- a unique place for people to live, work and play," according to the port. Chula Vista broke ground on the Gaylord Pacific Resort and Convention Center in July 2022, a $1.35 billion project scheduled to open in May with 1,600 rooms.

NBC 7/Joe Little NBC 7/Joe Little

Gaylord Pacific's plans include a convention center with four ballrooms, three levels of meeting space and two outdoor meeting and event lawns as well as multiple restaurants, a sports bar, a resort-style pool and an array of recreational facilities.

The overall Bayfront master plan calls for more than 200 acres of parks, open space, a shoreline promenade, walking trails, RV camping, shopping and dining. Projects within the master plan are also intended to establish ecological buffers to protect wildlife habitat, species and other coastal resources.