Things to do this weekend: The Nutcracker, USS Midway Jingle Jets, skating rinks, and more

Friday, Dec. 20

City Ballet's: The Nutcracker

7:30 p.m. at CA Center for the Arts, Escondido | $46.80+

The classic Victorian-era story will be told through a magical theatrical experience. The show is a Recipient of the Tommy Award for “Best Nutcracker in San Diego.”

Jingle Belle Family Cruise

2:00 p.m. - 6:30 p.m. | Until Christmas Eve | Bahia Resort Hotel | $45-$100

You can jingle all the way aboard a festive sightseeing cruise on Mission Bay. Guests can also take a photo with Santa.

Sleigh Bell Social

5:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m. at Marriott Marquis San Diego Marina | Reservations required for igloo dining

Attendees can take photos with Santa, Buddy the Elf, and stilt walkers. You can also snuggle up by outdoor fire pits for seasonal movie classics.

Paint & Sip

6 p.m. - 9 p.m. at The Café | $45 | Ages 21+

Unleash your inner artist for a paint and sip at Alma San Diego’s cozy lobby restaurant. An instructor will guide you step by step through the painting of “Cozy Nights.” No experience is needed, and they’ll provide everything you need.

Coastal Christmas Holiday Light Spectacular

4 p.m. at Del Mar Fairgrounds | $23.95+

A nine-day run begins, full of holiday lights, ice skating, photos with Santa, and much more at the Del Mar Fairgrounds. Ticket prices vary depending on day and time.

USS Midway Jingle Jets

Now- Dec. 23, 5:30 p.m. - 9: 30 p.m. | USS Midway Museum | Ticket prices vary

Enjoy the last weekend of The Jingle Jets Holiday Lighting Celebration. They're back for their second year, where families can enjoy twinkling lights, festive music, holiday treats and more.

Saturday, Dec. 21

The Nutcracker

1 p.m. and 5 p.m. at The Magnolia | $59+

San Diego Ballet presents America’s favorite holiday spectacle. The annual production features Tchaikovsky’s timeless score and a cast of more than 100 dancers.

Coastal Chill

4:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m. at Garibaldi in Downtown | $85

Garibaldi is hosting their Winter Solstice themed-event. Attendees will get to enjoy a memorable evening filled with good music, great company, and food and drinks.

Polar Express Family Day

10 a.m. - 4:00 p.m. at San Diego Model Railroad Museum | Included with museum admission

Families can join the museum to watch the classic film, “The Polar Express.” A special appearance from Santa will also be included, as well as the opportunity to make holiday cards and ornaments.

Snow Bus

Until Jan. 4 | Five Star Tours | $125+

If you’re looking for a ride to Big Bear during ski season, now is your chance to embark on a unique winter adventure. The trip includes round trip transportation and an itinerary. and Tours are only available on selected dates.

Sunday, Dec. 22

The Nutcracker Tea Party

11 a.m. & 3 p.m. | Liberty Station Convention Center | $67.50-$77.50

The Nutcracker Tea Party returns to Liberty Station, where attendees can enjoy holiday treats, a performance by San Diego Ballet, a visit from Santa, and more.

Christmas with The Beatles ft. Abbey Road

8:00 p.m. at Belly Up | $20-$35 | Ages 21+

Calling all Beatles fans! Abbey Road is set to recreate the magic, music, wit, and charm of The Beatles. The show includes three costume changes, vintage instruments, and familiar onstage banter between songs.

Dr. Seuss's How the Grinch Stole Christmas!

5 p.m. at The Old Globe| $59

Dr. Seuss’s How the Grinch Stole Christmas! is a wonderful, whimsical musical based upon the classic Dr. Seuss book.

Skating Rinks

Check out a list here

Multiple skating rinks around town are now open. We have a full roundup, here.

Wild Holidays at the San Diego Zoo Safari Park

Until Jan. 5

Lights, decorations, fanciful characters, musical entertainment, festive storytelling, and culinary treats create family fun and get everyone in the spirit of the season.