The Coronavirus has affected everyone in its own way but necessary changes have especially impacted our Grads from Kindergarten, Middle School, High School and College Seniors. This is a time of reflection and celebration of all of their hard work and sacrifices. As our Grads are missing out on their rights of passage, we want to honor them!

We present “Brag On Your Grad” where you can share a photo of your San Diego County Grad for all to see.

Submit your Grads Pic below and tell us their story. We'll share the stories of your Grad around the county over the next several months. To honor your Grad that has been affected by the virus please SUBMIT YOUR PIC HERE.