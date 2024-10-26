Mission Valley

Shuttered country saloon catches fire in Mission Valley

By Renee Schmiedeberg

Dozens of firefighters were working to put out a fiery blaze that broke out inside the closed down In Cahoots Dance Hall & Saloon in Mission Valley around 1:30 a.m. on Saturday morning.

The business has been closed since 2018 and is located just off of Friars and Mission Center Road. The building appeared abandoned, according to the San Diego Police Department.

Viewers as far south as Bankers Hill called NBC 7 to report smells of smoke. The building next to it began catching fire too, police said.

By 1 p.m. Saturday, firefighters were still on scene.

No injuries have been reported as a result of the fire. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

The old In Cahoots Dance Hall & Saloon in Mission Valley was set ablaze on the early morning of Oct. 26, 2024. (SIDEO.TV)

