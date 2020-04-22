PHOTOS: #BragOnYourGrad Showcases Unstoppable Class of 2020

By NBC 7 Staff

NBC 7 and Telemundo 20 want to share the talent and hard work of San Diego's students who put in years of effort for a pretty lackluster finish.

But just because graduation ceremonies have been canceled, doesn't mean we can't honor your achievements.

This is the Class of 2020.

Anna Tachco Jimenez
Santana Jimenez is ready to take on the world. She is graduating from University of California, Berkeley with a degree in Poli-Econ and a minor in Human Rights. What can't she do?! Good luck, Santana!
Gabriella Garcia
Gabriella Garcia will graduate from San Diego State University with a degree in communication studies. She is a first-generation college graduate in her family. Gabriella was planning to travel after leaving SDSU but -- like many of us -- is changing her life around with each day during the pandemic. COVID-19 will pass, and when it does, you will have a bright, bright future, Gabriella!
Paula Gonzales
Michael Gonzales is a senior at Mar Vista Senior High School. Michael was the varsity quarterback for his school. His mom wrote a special message for him and the Class of 2020, "One day soon, we will all be together to support in your honor. You will always shine in my eyes. We love you class of 2020."
Lisa Farrell
Emma Farrell is graduating from Cajon Park Junior High School and moving on to Santana High School. Faith Farrell is a senior at Santana High School, and she will continue her studies at Grossmont College for photography. The sisters just missed each other! Faith actually missed her own eighth grade graduation because of a mission trip, so this will be her second skipped graduation ceremony. We have FAITH you will get a college graduation ceremony.
Liz Kenny
Jane Kenny is a senior at Canyon Crest Academy. Her mom submitted Jane for #BragOnYourGrad, saying, "I know she's missing time with friends and boba but would guess most people feel safer that she's not driving. :)" Straight savage, mom! Jane is still deciding on where to go to college, but she has her sights set on an out-of-state adventure.
Heather Almond
Timothy Almond is a high school senior at El Capitan High School, where he played -- nay, dominated -- in variety football. He plans on joining the U.S. Army.
Lori Panduro
Alex Panduro is a senior at Del Lago Academy - Campus of Applied Science. He hasn't missed a day of school since first grade. That's commitment, Alex.
Sheryl Sanchez
Sabrina Sanchez is a senior at at Bonita Vista High School. She has volunteered at the San Diego Zoo for the last five years. Sabrina will study marine biology at the University of California, San Diego. And her mom leaves a beautiful message for her and all of the seniors, "Go confidently in the direction of your dreams. Live the life you've always imagined!"
Breanne Battezzato
Kennedy Necoechea is a senior at Santa Fe Christian. She will continue her studies at Loyola Marymount University. Kennedy's cousin nominated her for #BragOnYourGrad, and she said, "Kennedy is known for her kind heart. She is always asking what she can do to help others. She always has a huge smile on her face and celebrates each day." Cousins are related by chance, but best friends by choice.
Monica Bailey
Devin Bailey will soon leave San Diego for Aurora University in Illinois once the country reopens. She will major in criminal justice. Her mom sent a kind message that read, "Devin is our little warrior, she makes us proud everyday."
Marion Bowen
Caitlin Bowen will graduate from Cornell University this year. She was chosen by the Department of Policy Analysis and Management at Cornell as an Outstanding PAM Senior, and she will soon join Mather Economics as an Associate Consultant in Atlanta, Georgia. Caitlin is definitely making her hometown of Carlsbad proud!
Sherry Hernandez
Alexis Hernandez is a senior at Eastlake High School. We know this isn't the end you hoped for, but this pandemic will never diminish your talent and accomplishments!
Travis Brown
Eden Rayne Brown is a senior at Olympian High School. Good luck, Eden! We're rooting for you.
Jennifer Guerrero
Karla Guerrero is a senior at San Diego High School of Science and Technology. You rock, Karla!
Travis Brown
Kaylani Sofia Brown will graduate from San Diego State University this year. Good luck, Kaylani! We believe in you.
DeAnn Skolnick
Rylie Skolnick graduated from Mt. Carmel High School in February and will continue her studies at San Diego State University. The sky is the limit, Rylie!
Sergio Hernandez
Kera Hernandez will graduate from Eastlake High School and continue her studies at the University of San Diego. Way to go, Kera!

