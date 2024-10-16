San Diego Veterans Day Parade Set to March Down Harbor Drive on November 11

The San Diego Veterans Day Parade will march down Harbor Drive, along San Diego Bay, between the County Administration Building and the USS Midway Museum on Monday, November 11, from 10am – 11:30am.

NBC 7 & Telemundo 20 are proud sponsors of this annual parade held to honor those who served past and present.

San Diego County boasts one of the largest veteran populations in the United States with more than 200,000 former and retired military members living and working in the county. This year’s parade is expected to feature nearly 80 participants and will again be comprised of a variety of bands, floats, ceremonial vehicles and marching units from veterans organizations, military commands, local businesses, and community service and civic groups. Several past military heroes will be honored in the parade.

As in the past, the parade will honor all veterans who have worn the uniform of the nation. This year, however, the event will also place a special emphasis on the 80th anniversary of the D-Day Invasion at Normandy, France during World War II.

Get top local stories in San Diego delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC San Diego's News Headlines newsletter.

San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria will lead the parade. Three D-Day veterans, all more than 100 years old, will serve as grand marshals representing the more than 160,000 Allied forces that landed on the beaches of Normandy on June 6, 1944, as well as hundreds of thousands of other military personnel that were involved in support of the invasion.

The San Diego Veterans Day Parade began in 1987 and continues to be the largest parade on the West Coast that salutes military veterans. It’s important, especially in a Navy and Marine Corps town like San Diego, that the service and sacrifice of America’s military veterans are remembered and honored.

For more information on the San Diego Veterans Day Parade, click here!