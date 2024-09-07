PHOTOS: San Diego animal shelters show off their long-term residents

This Saturday, Sept. 7, 2024, is NBC 7 and Telemundo 20's annual Clear The Shelters event. Head to San Diego County Humane Society's campus on Gaines Street to meet the team and some adorable and adoptable pets. Details here.

Most shelter animals find their adoptive paw-rents within months of arriving at a local shelter, according to a San Diego Humane Society care specialist. But for some hapless pets, years of their lives are spent waiting for their forever family.

A study published in 2021 in the National Library of Medicine looked at the characteristics of long-term shelter dogs in Austria and found that some of the longest-serving pets were older male dogs of a large size. They were neutered but were considered by adopters to be of a "dangerous breed."

Long-term dogs were also more frequently seen with stress-related behaviors, which could mean they had difficulty relaxing in their shelter environment, the study found.

Most shelters disclose this information up front to prevent pets from ending up back in their shelters but they work hard to match these pets up with families that can provide long-term and catered support for these often misunderstood companions.

If you feel ready to take in a long-term shelter pet, NBC 7 is highlighting some of the animals who have spent the most days in local shelters — the ones who are desperately ready for their forever homes.

How to contact this organization:

Address: 1448 Pine Street, Ramona, CA 92065

Phone number: 858-304-0204

Sniffer

Frosted Faces Foundation Sniffer is available at Frosted Faces Foundation.

This is 10-year-old Sniffer! According to Frosted Faces Foundation — the nonprofit that took Sniffer in on May 16, 2023 — his journey has been "a heartwarming tale of resilience and hope."

Sniffer was surrendered to a shelter and faced the risk of euthanasia. He also had a dental disease and a perineal mass that caused him a lot of pain.

Thankfully, Frosted Faces Foundation took care of his dental work and surgery for his mass. So now all he needs is a forever home!

"Sniffer proved to be a well-behaved, food-loving, blanket snuggler in a home environment, earning great reviews from his short-term families," the organization said, adding that he loves playing in yards, going on hikes and cuddles.

Joe

Frosted Faces Foundation Joe is available at Frosted Faces Foundation.

That face says it all! Joe is a sweet 8-year-old dog that came to Frosted Faces Foundation on Dec. 16, 2023.

The organization says Joe is a great companion on hikes because he can easily walk 2-3 miles and has good manners. He went on a two-week "Frosted Fling" with a family, who reported that Joe is very affectionate, has a great appetite and loves going on walks and getting cuddled.

If you are looking for a BFF, and you don't have other pets in your home, look no further. Foster or adopt Joe!

How to contact this organization:

Address: 389 Requeza St, Encinitas, CA 92024

Phone number: 760-753-6413

Tipperary

Rancho Coastal Humane Society Tipperary is available at the Rancho Coastal Humane Society.

At 4 years old, this spotted shepherd mix has been without a long-term home for most of her life. Tipperary has been at the Rancho Coastal Humane Society since March 17, 2021, making her the shelter's longest-term resident.

The humane society says she's a one-of-a-kind pup with a fondness for cream cheese and porch sits.

Flopsie Joy

Rancho Coastal Humane Society Flopsie Joy is available at Rancho Coastal Humane Society.

Meet 5-year-old Flopsie Joy! This tan and white, toy-loving shepherd mix came to Rancho Coastal Humane Society on June 21, 2022.

"Flopsie Joy would love to see more of the world, so she can feel safer in it, and with your help (and a few treats), we just know she will," the humane society said.

How to contact this organization:

Address: Multiple locations

Phone number: 619-299-7012

Diago

San Diego Humane Society Diago is available at San Diego Humane Society's campus on Gaines Street.

This sweetie pie is Diago! He's a 3-year-old German shepherd mix looking for his forever home. He can be shy at first, but he will let his true personality shine in no time!

"He has made incredible progress with the help of our Behavior & Training team. He now greets our team with enthusiasm, is easy to leash, loves his walks and has become playful and social around people and other dogs," the San Diego Humane Society said.

Diago would prefer a calm and quiet home with a patient family and a soft bed. He would also appreciate opportunities to go outside!

Spooked and Sebastian

San Diego Humane Society Spooked and Sebastian are available at San Diego Humane Society's Oceanside campus on Airport Road.

Spooked is a sweet and shy domestic shorthaired cat looking for his fur-ever home. Because of his timid personality, he would love to be adopted into a family with another friendly cat to help him feel more at ease. His buddy Sebastian is also available for adoption and would love to join Spooked in your home!

How to contact this organization:

Address: 130 Beyer Way, Chula Vista, CA 91911

Phone number: 619-476-2477

Archer

Chula Vista Animal Services Archer is available at Chula Vista Animal Services.

Put your paws together for Archer! This 4-year-old Labrador mix is Chula Vista Animal Services' longest-term resident. He's been with the shelter since Feb. 1, 2023.

Archer can be shy with strangers, but his heart opens up fast, especially if you ask him his favorite question: "Want to go for a walk?" He enjoys playing fetch and behaves well around other dogs. He would do best in a household without cats.

Benito

Chula Vista Animal Services Benito is available at Chula Vista Animal Services.

Did your heart just melt? Benito is a resilient and affectionate 8-year-old Siberian husky that has been at Chula Vista Animal Services since Aug. 18, 2023.

"Despite having only three legs, Benito is incredibly strong and loves going on walks with our dedicated dog walkers," the shelter said.

Benito loves treats, head pets and giving kisses — and he deserves all of those things!

How to contact this organization:

Address: 10131 Sage Hill Way, Escondido, CA 92026

Phone number: 619-488-1003

Honey

Rescue Fenix Honey is available at Rescue Fenix.

Honey is as sweet as her name implies! She was rescued from the streets just days after giving birth.

Since she came to Rescue Fenix in February, all of her puppies have been adopted. She is only 2 years old, about 25 pounds and loves being around other doggos.

Zadie

Rescue Fenix Zadie is available at Rescue Fenix.

Isn't she gorgeous? Zadie is a 7-month-old bull terrier/lab mix that was rescued as a tiny pup. She was the only survivor of her litter.

According to Rescue Fenix, Zadie has been with the shelter for 5 months and has had no interest. She's potty-trained, loves going to the park and gets along well with other dogs.