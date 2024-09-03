These San Diego senior pets are still looking to find their fur-ever homes

Are you looking for a loyal pal to take to a new coffee shop or watch your favorite show with? Well, a senior pet may be the perfect plus one for you.

Despite people often turning to puppies and kittens when considering pet adoption, there are many advantages to having an elder companion.

Here are five reasons to adopt a senior pet, according to the San Diego Humane Society:

Some senior pets are already trained and tend to catch on faster since they have an easier time focusing

Mature animals sometimes settle into a home faster and more easily than younger pets

What you see is what you get! You already know what the senior animal's full size is

Sweet seniors usually have less energy, making them perfect for households looking for a cozy companion

Senior pets will bring maturity and wisdom into your home, and they will thank you for the rest of their life for giving them a chance

In fact, dogs aged 7 and older are typically housebroken, less destructive and calmer than young dogs. Many senior dogs often end up in shelters after their owners pass away, get sick or transition to assisted living. Yet, according to the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals, older dogs have a 25% adoption rate, compared to a 60% adoption rate for younger dogs and puppies.

If you do decide to adopt a senior pet, be prepared to accommodate semi-annual veterinary checkups, special diets and decreased mobility.

So what are you waiting for? This is your sign to run to a shelter and take home a senior pet today.

NBC 7 reached out to local organizations participating in this year's Clear the Shelters campaign to learn about some of their oldest pets looking for fur-ever homes. Take a look at them below:

How to contact this organization:

Address: 130 Beyer Way, Chula Vista, CA 91911

Phone number: 619-476-2477

Titan

Chula Vista Animal Services Titan the dog.

Titan — a 9-year-old pit bull — is one of the oldest residents at Chula Vista Animal Services. His shelter says he's mellow, friendly and loves socializing with people and other dogs. Titan especially loves playing with tennis balls and cooling off in the water on hot days.

He walks well on a leash and is a good candidate for training since he's motivated by treats. Titan's brother, Zeus, was adopted, leaving Titan patiently waiting for the day he too can find his fur-ever home.

Kasper

Chula Vista Animal Services Kasper the dog.

This is Kasper, an 8-year-old German shepherd! He has a calm demeanor and a heart full of love. Kasper loves going for walks, back scratches and other dogs.

Kasper knows a few commands like "sit," "double shake" and "down. His shelter says he would make a great companion!

How to contact this organization:

Address: 1448 Pine Street, Ramona, CA 92065

Phone number: 858-304-0204

Pilar

Frosted Faces Foundation Pilar the dog.

Meet Pilar! She's a 14-year-old shepherd that has been at Frosted Faces Foundation since September of 2023 after her owner passed away.

The organization describes Pilar as very sweet and gentle, making her great with other dogs and small children. Her good behavior is why she's often picked to be a Frosted Faces ambassador at community events and is a greeter to volunteers and visitors in the organization's lobby.

Pilar loves big comfy dog beds, being petted and going for leisurely-paced walks. She would love to be your date at restaurants, wineries, parks, coffee shops, farmers markets, pumpkin patches and outdoor concerts!

Her hearing is not the best, so she uses her nose and eyes to get around.

Golden

Frosted Faces Foundation Golden the dog.

Put your paws together for Golden! This 15-year-old is affectionate and enjoys people of all ages and furry friends of all kinds. She appreciates attention, but she is also happy hanging out by herself.

Golden does have mobility challenges due to severe arthritis. She decides to walk when she wants, and you need to be able to lift around 50 pounds to help her. She would love her forever home to have some outdoor access and soft surfaces.

She's one of the best-behaved dogs in public and would love to ride in a stroller or wagon to accompany you during walks or at restaurants.

Frosted Faces Foundation took in Golden this March after she was surrendered by her owners because of her "old age." If you're looking for a mellow, loving companion, Golden could be the perfect match for you!

Fingers

Frosted Faces Foundation Fingers the dog.

Fingers is the most perfect pup. At 15 years old, Fingers is great with big dogs, small dogs and cats. He's quiet as a mouse and can sleep soundly throughout the night. He loves cuddling on the couch and doesn't have an aggressive bone in his body!

He does have some separation anxiety and may need to work on potty training, but putting a belly band on him while away should help that issue.

He came to Frosted Faces Foundation in August after the passing of his mom. Since then, he's been longing to be part of a family again. Do you think Fingers could spend the rest of his years with you?

How to contact this organization:

Address: 389 Requeza St, Encinitas, CA 92024

Phone number: 760-753-6413

Bunnie

Rancho Coastal Humane Society Bunnie the dog.

At 7-and-a-half years old, this tan and white boxer mix named Bunnie is currently the oldest dog at the Rancho Coastal Humane Society. Her shelter says she has a "silly goose" personality and loves to lounge in the sun and chase lizards.

Old Western

Rancho Coastal Humane Society Old Western the cat.

This is Old Western. The Rancho Coastal Humane Society says he's looking to trade in the wild frontier for the cozy comfort of your couch.

The 6-year-old black and white domestic shorthair is the oldest cat at the shelter. He's mellow, dependable and could just be the purr-fect partner for you.

Camilla

Rancho Coastal Humane Society Camilla the bunny.

Camilla is an 8-year-old black Havana mix. She may be the oldest rabbit at the Rancho Coastal Humane Society, but she is just as sweet and social as the others.

While she can come across as shy at first, she quickly warms up to people. Camilla would love to be your companion!

How to contact this organization:

Address: 10131 Sage Hill Way, Escondido, CA 92026

Phone number: 619-488-1003

Mollie

Rescue Fenix Mollie the dog.

Take one look at Mollie, and your heart is bound to melt. She is an approximately 4-year-old sweet and happy cattle dog boxer. Mollie is great with other dogs and walks great on a leash. Her shelter says she once touched noses with a horse she met, and they even drank out of the same bucket.

How to contact this organization:

Address: Multiple locations

Phone number: 619-299-7012

Nikita

San Diego Humane Society Nikita the dog.

This fluffy little dog is Nikita! She's a 13-year-old Havanese mix. She may not take up a lot of space — being that she's just 8 pounds — but she is bound to fill your home with warmth and joy.

Eating. Napping. Basking in the sun. Repeat. Nikita enjoys the simple life. Her ideal family would shower her with lots of love, snuggles and treats because she deserves it! She's also great with other respectful dogs like herself.

Nikita is ready to spend her golden years by your side. Will you let her?

Jolly Giant

San Diego Humane Society Jolly Giant the dog.

Meet Jolly Giant, aka JG or the sweetest pup you'll ever lay your eyes on. He's an 11-year-old pit bull terrier mix that is currently living in a foster home.

His foster parents say JG is easy going, quiet and calm around people and other dogs. He does have hearing loss, but he learns house rules and routines quickly! For example, he has learned hand signs for "come" and "sit."

Jolly Giant loves going on walks and getting pet on his neck and chest. He wants nothing more than to be your best friend forever if you'll let him!

