La Jolla smash-and-grab burglars escape after using car to destroy downtown storefront

Burglars smashed a vehicle into a high-end eyeglasses retailer in La Jolla on Tuesday, causing tens of thousands of dollars in damage, authorities estimated.

Officers responded at around 4 a.m. Tuesday to reports of broken glass at EyeStructure, located at 1232 Prospect St., according to the San Diego Police Department.

Stream San Diego News for free, 24/7, wherever you are with NBC 7. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

At around 4:20 a.m., police said they cleared out the business and took down a report for the burglary. It was reported that the front of the store, windows and display cases were broken by the suspect vehicle.

Get top local San Diego stories delivered to you every morning with our News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

Store damages of at least $100,000 were estimated based on observations from the owner and officers on scene, a public information officer with the SDPD told City News Service.

OnSceneTV OnSceneTV

Video of the scene shows officers walking through a sea of broken glass to investigate the scene, the storefront blown out entirely by the vehicle that crashed into it.

It was unclear how much merchandise was stolen, police said.

The suspects were at large, and a description was not immediately available.