La Jolla

La Jolla smash-and-grab burglars escape after using car to destroy downtown storefront

Officers responded at around 4 a.m. Tuesday to reports of broken glass at EyeStructure, located at 1232 Prospect St. in the heart of La Jolla, according to the San Diego Police Department.

By City News Service

Video of the scene shows officers walking through a sea of broken glass to investigate the scene, the storefront blown out entirely by the vehicle that crashed into it.
OnSceneTV

Burglars smashed a vehicle into a high-end eyeglasses retailer in La Jolla on Tuesday, causing tens of thousands of dollars in damage, authorities estimated.

A San Diego police officer keeping watch over the store after the burglars broke in. Photo by OnScene.TV

At around 4:20 a.m., police said they cleared out the business and took down a report for the burglary. It was reported that the front of the store, windows and display cases were broken by the suspect vehicle.

Store damages of at least $100,000 were estimated based on observations from the owner and officers on scene, a public information officer with the SDPD told City News Service.

Local

It was unclear how much merchandise was stolen, police said.

The suspects were at large, and a description was not immediately available.

NBC 7's Kelvin Henry snapped this shot of EyeStructure late on Tuesday morning.
La Jolla
