Winter Storm Brings Potential for Rain, Winds and Snow

Rain may be in the cards for parts of San Diego County Friday as a storm front moves ashore.

“While we do have a chance of showers, mainly this afternoon and evening, the winds will be kicking up as well,” said NBC 7 Meteorologist Jodi Kodesh.

Morning fog will give way to cool temperatures, breezy conditions and a 30 percent chance of afternoon showers, Kodesh said.

A high surf advisory and a winter weather advisory have been issued by the National Weather Service for San Diego County.

Pine Valley may see snow levels in the late afternoon and evening with slippery road conditions, including during the evening commute.

One to two inches of snow may fall above 4,500 feet with the potential for four inches above 6,000 feet.

Along the coast, a high surf advisory is in effect until 8 p.m. Saturday with strong rip currents, large breaking waves and minor coastal flooding expected especially during high tides.