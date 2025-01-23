Wayne McKinney wins it at the buzzer for San Diego State basketball

Lamont Butler made the most famous shot in San Diego State basketball history, but what Wayne McKinney did Wednesday night earned him a place in Aztecs hoops shot history too.

With 4.4 seconds left in overtime at Air Force, San Diego State trailed 76-75 and was in-bounding the ball under its own basketball.

McKinney took an in-bounds pass from Taj DeGourville at the free throw line, used his speed and dribbling ability to get past 4 defenders, then beat the 5th Air Force defender to the basket for the game winning layup, just beating the final buzzer.

As the clock hit zero, the ball fell through the net and the Aztec team circle around McKinney and celebrated the win with him.

That it was McKinney who made the game winning play was fitting because he was the Aztecs best player in the game and leading scorer with 18 points.

McKinney's basket is the most famous game winning shot for SDSU since Butler hit the game winning jumper to beat Florida Atlantic in the 2023 Final Four.

McKinney's is a San Diego native, who's in his first year with SDSU after transferring from USD.

With the win the Aztecs improve to 12-5 overall and 5-3 in the Mountain West Conference.