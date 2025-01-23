San Diego State University

Wayne McKinney wins it at the buzzer for San Diego State basketball

McKinney, a senior guard from San Diego, went the length of the court in 4.4 seconds to give SDSU a 77-76 overtime win at Air Force.

By Todd Strain

Lamont Butler made the most famous shot in San Diego State basketball history, but what Wayne McKinney did Wednesday night earned him a place in Aztecs hoops shot history too.

With 4.4 seconds left in overtime at Air Force, San Diego State trailed 76-75 and was in-bounding the ball under its own basketball.

24/7 San Diego news stream: Watch NBC 7 free wherever you are

McKinney took an in-bounds pass from Taj DeGourville at the free throw line, used his speed and dribbling ability to get past 4 defenders, then beat the 5th Air Force defender to the basket for the game winning layup, just beating the final buzzer.

As the clock hit zero, the ball fell through the net and the Aztec team circle around McKinney and celebrated the win with him.

Get top local stories in San Diego delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC San Diego's News Headlines newsletter.

https://x.com/Aztec_MBB/status/1882306486883512553

That it was McKinney who made the game winning play was fitting because he was the Aztecs best player in the game and leading scorer with 18 points.

McKinney's basket is the most famous game winning shot for SDSU since Butler hit the game winning jumper to beat Florida Atlantic in the 2023 Final Four.

SportsWrap

The top sports headlines of the day

San Diego Jan 21

San Diego golfer Cavin McCall set for PGA debut at Farmers Insurance Open

Soccer Jan 21

USMNT midfielder Luca de la Torre gets homecoming with San Diego FC

McKinney's is a San Diego native, who's in his first year with SDSU after transferring from USD.

With the win the Aztecs improve to 12-5 overall and 5-3 in the Mountain West Conference.

This article tagged under:

San Diego State University
Newsletters Decision 2024 Local In Your Neighborhood Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Responds NBC 7 Community Breakfast Buzz Military Weather Investigations Submit a tip California SportsWrap San Diego Padres U.S. & World Videos Entertainment In Your Neighborhood California Live
About Us Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us