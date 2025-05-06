San Diego Padres

Rain delays, ejections, clutch hitting and great relief pitching, not your average Padre victory.

By Todd Strain

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 05: Manager Mike Shildt #8 of the San Diego Padres exchanges words with umpire Adrian Johnson #80 and umpire Quinn Wolcott #81 during the eighth inning against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium on May 05, 2025 in the Bronx borough of New York City. The Padres won 4-3. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

The San Diego Padres rallied past the New York Yankees 4-3 Monday night in a wild game.

Two rain delays, two ejections, then a Padre rally from a 3-run deficit, as San Diego shocked the Yankees with a 4-3 win Monday night.

The start of Monday's Padres versus Yankees game in New York was held up bv a 28-minute rain delay. Another 28-minute rain delay occurred in the 4th inning.

When the 8th inning rolled around the Padres trailed 3-0 on a wet, soaked field and looked like they were on their way to their first loss in 6 games.

However, then things got wild and the game turned around.

San Diego loaded the bases in the 8th inning with 2 walks and a hit off Devin Williams. Then Padres manager Mike Shildt and Fernando Tatis Jr. were ejected during the rally by plate umpire Adrian Johnson. Tatis said something when he struck out swinging, a pitch after a called second strike at the bottom of the zone. It was the first ejection of Tatis MLB career. Tossed for the 15th time in his managerial career, Shildt threw his lineup card and glasses while arguing.

After the ejections, the Padres came up with 2 clutch hits.

Manny Machado stroked a 2 run double that trimmed the Yankees lead to 3-2.

Xander Bogerts followed with a 2-run single giving the Padres a 4-3 lead.

Robert Suarez came on in the 9th inning and closed out the game, giving him 14 saves in 14 opportunities.

The series resumes Tuesday with Jackson Merrill scheduled to be activated by the Padres after missing the past 4 weeks with a hamstring injury.

