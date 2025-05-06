Rain delays, ejections, clutch hitting and great relief pitching, not your average Padre victory.

The San Diego Padres rallied past the New York Yankees 4-3 Monday night in a wild game.

The start of Monday's Padres versus Yankees game in New York was held up bv a 28-minute rain delay. Another 28-minute rain delay occurred in the 4th inning.

When the 8th inning rolled around the Padres trailed 3-0 on a wet, soaked field and looked like they were on their way to their first loss in 6 games.

However, then things got wild and the game turned around.

San Diego loaded the bases in the 8th inning with 2 walks and a hit off Devin Williams. Then Padres manager Mike Shildt and Fernando Tatis Jr. were ejected during the rally by plate umpire Adrian Johnson. Tatis said something when he struck out swinging, a pitch after a called second strike at the bottom of the zone. It was the first ejection of Tatis MLB career. Tossed for the 15th time in his managerial career, Shildt threw his lineup card and glasses while arguing.

Mike Shildt absolutely laid into this ump after Fernando Tatis Jr. was ejected for arguing balls and strikes pic.twitter.com/nKSUP0YBzo — Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) May 6, 2025

After the ejections, the Padres came up with 2 clutch hits.

Manny Machado stroked a 2 run double that trimmed the Yankees lead to 3-2.

Xander Bogerts followed with a 2-run single giving the Padres a 4-3 lead.

Robert Suarez came on in the 9th inning and closed out the game, giving him 14 saves in 14 opportunities.

The series resumes Tuesday with Jackson Merrill scheduled to be activated by the Padres after missing the past 4 weeks with a hamstring injury.