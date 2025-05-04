Fernando Tatis is the 9th inning hero as Padres edge Pirates

The San Diego Padres beat the Pittsburgh Pirates Saturday night 2-1 as Fernando Tatis scored the winning run n a wild pitch in the 9th inning.

One day Fernando Tatis Jr. thought he might done for the season, he provided one of the Padres most memorable wins of the season.

With the score tied at 1, Tatis led off the 9th inning with a double to left field. After Luis Arraez failed to advacne Tatis on a groundout, Tatis then stole 3rd base. After a Manny Machado strike oout, it looked like Tatis lead-off double might go to wast, but then a David Bednar wild pitch bounced just a few feet away from home plate and Tatis raced home, just beating the throw and tag with the eventual winning run.

FERNANDO TATIS JR. JUST DID THAT 🤯 pic.twitter.com/0FFJWRtquG — MLB (@MLB) May 3, 2025

Roberto Saurez pitched the 9th inning for his 13th save of the season, as the Padres beat the Pirates 2-1.

The super 9th inning from Tatis comes just one day after getting hit by a pitch in his left forearm. Initially, Tatis feared his season would be over after getting beaned in the forearm. However, X-rays were negative and outside of a large welt, the injury turned out to be contusion. Tatis was back in the starting lineup Saturday.

The Padres other run in this victory came courtesy of a 7th inning home run from Machado, just his 3rd of the season.

The Padres go for the 3-game sweep of the Pirates Sunday, as the teams conclude their series.