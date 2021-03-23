Tatis Exits Spring Training Game With Shoulder Discomfort

Padres fans let out a collective groan Tuesday afternoon.

After fielding a ground ball and making a throw to first base during the Padres' Cactus League game against the Reds, Fernando Tatis Jr. immediately walked off the field.

It was a nice play by Tatis too. pic.twitter.com/9GdvnY8RXr — Bobby Nightengale (@nightengalejr) March 23, 2021

The injury was described by the team as left shoulder discomfort. According to MLB.com Padres beat reporter AJ Cassavell, Tatis will be reevaluated Wednesday.

Cassavell also reported that the team doesn't believe a serious injury occurred, and that Tatis could have played through the discomfort if necessary.

Evidently Tatis told the Padres' staff, "In-season, I would probably go." The Padres, of course, weren't taking any chances.



Tatis is "day-to-day" and the plan is still to have him re-evaluated on Wednesday. But the team sounds optimistic he's avoided serious injury. — AJ Cassavell (@AJCassavell) March 23, 2021

Injuries to star players are always a concern, especially following the 14-year $340 million investment the Padres made in Tatis this year.

The 22-year-old played in all but one of his team's games in the 60-game 2020 season. Durability was a concern after a rookie campaign that was limited to 84 games due to hamstring and back injuries.

Tatis missed time this spring while battling the flu. This particular ailment is in the shortstop's non-throwing arm.

Jayce Tingler and the Padres have been cautious with their superstar this season, and it's fair to wonder how much (if at all) we'll see Tatis in game action between now and Opening Day on April 1.

