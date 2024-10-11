Murals honor Padres as San Diego unites around playoffs. Where to find them

With the San Diego Padres making their way through the postseason, San Diego is rallying around the hometown team.

Local artists Paul Jimenez and Signe Ditona from Ground Floor Murals have been working on Padres murals for years, and with a stronger-than-ever team vying for the World Series, this season is no different.

The latest two Padres portraits painted by the artists popped up in Chula Vista, celebrating Jorge Alfaro and Dylan Cease.

Over the years, the muralists have painted Joe Musgrove’s ear check, the San Diego-oose and even the old San Diego Chicken mascot stomping on the Phillies Phanatic mascot, amid their faceoff in the 2022 postseason. Although that particular piece has since been painted over, the duo at Ground Floor Murals continue to paint the iconic moments of the San Diego Padres.

One of their latest pieces is a portrait of Padres Pitcher Dylan Cease, with the play-on-words: "Cease se puede."

Other homages to the Pads include a newly-added "LFGSD" panorama at the corner of University and 30th in North Park. Artists Carly Ealey and Christopher Konecki painted that one, according to the North Park Main Street Association. The "Cardiff Cook," an infamous statue in the Encinitas town, was also seen donning Padres gear during the postseason.

The Padres murals across San Diego County include Musgrove at his Alma Matter, a trio of Manny Machado and two portraits of Fernando Tatis Jr.

Here's a map to help you find a Padres mural near you:

Tony Gwynn

4151 University Ave.

Located on the back-side of Und1sputed gym along the entrance to a parking lot



Joe Musgrove

1100 Murray Dr.

Located at his alma mater, Grossmont High School



Fernando Tatis Jr.

4976 Newport Ave.

Located on the side of Krisp Beverages and Natural Foods in Ocean Beach.



Manny Machado

226 Third Ave.

A three-portrait mural located on the side of the historic Vogue Theater in Chula Vista



Yu Darvish

4689 Convoy St.

Located directly across from Steamy Piggy and Tajima



Trevor Hoffman

1105 South Coast Highway

Appropriately located in Encinitas on the back of Hansen Surfboards



Jorge Alfaro

253 Third Ave.

Located in Chula Vista behind Bar Sin Nombre and 3 Punk Ales Brewing Co.



Dylan Cease

810 Paseo Del Rey

Located on the side of California Holistics in Chula Vista

San Diegoose

226 Third Ave

Located at the Vogue Theatre in Chula Vista

Fernando Tatis Jr. "The Wait is Over"

259 Third Ave

Located in the alley of Third Avenue and Davidson Street in Chula Vista

The goose who stole the show at Game 2 at Dodgers Stadium got its own mural Friday in Chula Vista.