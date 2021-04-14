San Diego Padres

San Diego Padres Celebrate Mural of ‘No-No Joe' Musgrove at Grossmont High School

Joe Musgrove – who pitched the first-ever no-hitter in Padres history on April 9 – is a 2011 graduate of Grossmont High School in San Diego’s East County

By Monica Garske

San Diego Padres pitcher Joe Musgrove made history last week with the franchise’s first-ever no-hitter. This week, the hometown guy is making another mark, this time at the place where he went to high school.

On Wednesday, the Padres will unveil a mural honoring Musgrove at Grossmont High School on Murray Drive in San Diego’s East County.

Musgrove, 28, is an El Cajon native and 2011 graduate of GHS (Go, Foothillers!) where he, of course, played baseball.

NBC 7's Todd Strain visited Musgrove's family coffee shop where the most popular drink on the menu was the #44

The mural – created by artists Paul Jimenez and Signe Ditona of Ground Floor Murals – shows Musgrove in his brown and gold Padres jersey. The words "MEANT TO BE" are written to the right of Musgrove's image. Musgrove, in mural form, is celebrating.

And he’s certainly got a reason to celebrate.

On April 9, Musgrove – now known as “No-No Joe” – threw a historic no-hitter in a 3-0 win against the Texas Rangers. It was a huge moment for him, a historic moment for the Padres, and a proud moment for San Diego.

Musgrove made his MLB debut with the Houston Astros in 2016. After that, he played three seasons with the Pirates before being traded to his hometown team, the Padres, in January 2021.

Musgrove’s no-hitter was only his second start in the Padres uniform, No. 44.

Musgrove’s family lives in San Diego; his parents own Café Adesso in Alpine – which has been buzzing with business lately.

The Padres, the artists behind the mural and Grossmont Unified High School District leaders will officially unveil the art work at 9:15 a.m. Wednesday, and NBC 7 will carry a livestream above.

No-No Joe: Everything You Need To Know About San Diego Padres No-Hit Pitcher Joe Musgrove

You can also catch up on all things Musgrove and the San Diego Padres with NBC 7’s SportsWrap team, Darnay Tripp and Derek Togerson, on their podcast, On Friar.

LISTEN: With NBC 7 San Diego's Darnay Tripp and Derek Togerson behind the mic, On Friar will cover all things San Diego Padres. Interviews, analysis, behind the scenes...the ups, downs, and everything in between. Tap here to find On Friar wherever you listen to podcasts. 

LISTEN: On Friar Podcast – No-No Joe! San Diego's Own Makes History for the Padres

