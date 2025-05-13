Woman threw his stuff off 3rd-floor balcony, so killer threw her off to retaliate: SDPD

A man who allegedly killed his girlfriend by throwing her off a third-floor walkway outside her San Ysidro apartment was behind bars Tuesday.

Patrol personnel responding to a call from a person who reported seeing a woman fall into a courtyard at the residential complex in the 500 block of West San Ysidro Boulevard found 61-year-old Irene Williams suffering from severe head trauma and a broken leg about 7:30 p.m. Monday, according to the San Diego Police Department.

Paramedics took Williams to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Officers arrested the victim's boyfriend, 57-year-old Albert Turner, at the scene of the alleged homicide, which took place during an argument between him and Williams inside the apartment, according to police.

"At some point, Williams began throwing Turner’s belongings over the railing of the balcony corridor," police said in a news release, then he "then threw Williams over the railing onto the concrete below.

"I see her around all the time," a neighbor told NBC 7 on Tuesday. "She's just a frail, little old lady. He was big, you know, muscular — you know, he was a big guy."

The neighbor said Turner had been living in the apartment with Williams for "the last 30 days."

Turner, who has been booked on one count of murder, is being held at San Diego Central Jail without bail pending arraignment, which is scheduled for Thursday afternoon.