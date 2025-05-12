Border Patrol K-9 recovering from rattlesnake bite

“Boo was out there doing his job, tracking a group that crossed illegally and unfortunately, he got bit by a rattle snake,” Agent Esteffany Solano with U.S. Customs Border Patrol said.

When his handler noticed Boo’s behavior was declining, he radioed Air and Marine Operations to airlift him from Otay Mountain wilderness to an animal hospital in La Mesa.

“We saw a helicopter come up in the sky and basically just hovering down and we were kind of perplexed by it, so we followed it and it landed over the street over there,” Tyler Oder, who works at a nearby shopping center said.

Traffic came to a full stop on Jackson Drive and Grossmont Boulevard, as CBP conducted the rescue operation.

“I just saw the helicopter drop briefly, guy run out with the dog in his hands, it was a German Shepherd, started running at us,” Oder said.

“Traffic was halted, north, south, east, and west,” he said.

One driver pulled out of her car and captured the moment CBP K9 Boo was pulled out from the helicopter and rushed to get care.

“The dog was panting, it was kind of sad too,” Oder said.

Agent Solano said Boo received antivenom treatment and is recovering.

“He is stable. Hopefully he’ll be with us working soon,” Solano said.

She said Boo’s handler is grateful for all the support they’ve received from the community.

“Our K9’s are very special to us so we’re very proud, very happy that San Diego was able to support and be concerned about our agent,” Solano said.

CBP K-9 Boo has been working with his handler for two years.