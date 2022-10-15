‘San Diego-oose!': Unexpected Padres Wingman Gets Mural in Chula Vista

The goose who stole the show at Game 2 at Dodgers Stadium got its own mural Friday in Chula Vista.

Padres fan and muralist Paul Jimenez painted the mural near his Manny Machado mural on Third Avenue.

"We've been joking about it online and I've been joking every time something happens, it's always a joke that Ground Floor Murals is gonna paint like Emma Stone in the Padres jacket," said Jimenez of Ground Floor Murals. "I'd wanted to paint this one, I love to paint animals and it was just cool that it was an animal-related Padre meme."

You may recognize Ground Floor Murals' work as they have other artworks paying homage to the Padres across San Diego, like the ‘No No’ Joe Musgrove at his alma mater, Grossmont High School, in San Diego’s East County.

Jimenez, also born and raised in San Diego, tells NBC 7 they have an understanding with the owner to paint on the building early Thursday.

"This one totally came out of a whim. It was just me wanting to give something, let san Diego wake up to something funny and fun," he said.

The goose became a viral sensation after its appearance in the game. On Friday before Game 3, San Diego Police joined in on the fun by posting on Facebook asking for help in searching for the goose who may be migrating south for the winter and photoshopping the goose with a Padres hat in front of a police car at Petco Park.

Just before Friday's game plenty of people were pulling up to the mural to get pictures before the game.

Paul Sierra, a Padres fan was one of the many fans that stopped by.

"I follow Ground Floor Murals on Instagram and I saw them post this, so I thought this was funny and cool so I decided to check it out," he said.

On Friday night the Padres played their first playoff game since 2006 at Petco Park with fans in attendance. From the first pitch to the last, the Friar Faithful let out 16 years' worth of frustration in a 2-1 win that put San Diego on the doorstep of history.

San Diego is one win away from dispatching their long-time tormentors from up the 5 freeway and they have the right guy on the mound to do it. Joe Musgrove will get the start on Saturday night, trying to pitch his hometown team into the National League Championship Series for the first time since 1998.

