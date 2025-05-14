Padres

Tatis delivers first walk-off homer, Padres come back to top Angels 6-4

Tatis' first walk-off hit came last September. He now has three including Tuesday's epic blast.

By Associate Press

SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA – MAY 13: Fernando Tatis Jr. #23 of the San Diego Padres hits a game-winning, walk-off home run in the ninth inning against the Los Angeles Angels at Petco Park on May 13, 2025 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Matt Thomas/San Diego Padres/Getty Images)

Fernando Tatis Jr. hit a two-run 430-foot walk-off homer to centerfield to give the San Diego Padres a comeback 6-4 victory over the Los Angeles Angels on Tuesday night.

Tatis dropped the bat emphatically and watched the ball fly after he connected on a cutter against Angels closer Kenley Jansen (0-2), who took the loss.

Stream San Diego News for free, 24/7, wherever you are with NBC 7.

Watch button  WATCH HERE

Padres reliever Jason Adam (4-0) earned the win with a scoreless ninth.

Get top local San Diego stories delivered to you every morning with our News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

Matthew Lugo hit a pinch-hit two-run homer in the seventh to give the Angels a 4-2 lead. Lugo’s homer followed an RBI double in the seventh by Jo Adell, igniting a three-run rally after the Angels had two outs and no baserunners.

Angels starter José Soriano gave up two unearned runs and four hits in seven innings.

Padres starter Dylan Cease pitched 6 2/3 innings, giving up two runs and five hits while striking out 10.

Local

US-Mexico Border 54 mins ago

YMCAs of San Diego County, Mexico sign cross-border agreement to share resources

San Diego City Council 5 hours ago

San Diego City Council bans algorithmic rent price-fixing

The Padres ended their two-game losing streak and finally beat the Angels, who had won their past four games over San Diego dating back to last season.

Key moment

With the game tied 4-4 in the ninth, Elias Díaz earned a full count walk to lead off the inning against Jansen. Tatis followed with his walk-off homer.

Key stat

The Padres hot-hitting Jackson Merrill came into the game with six straight multihit games and hits in 14 of his last 15 games. Merrill was 0 for 4 Tuesday, including two deep flyouts to the wall. Tatis has hit safety in 23 of his last 26 games.

Up next

The Angels’ RHP Randy Vásquez (2-3, 3.76 ERA) starts Wednesday night in the finale of the three-game series. RHP Kyle Hendricks (1-4, 5.30) will be on the mound for the Padres.

This article tagged under:

PadresSan Diego Padres
Dashboard
Newsletters Weather Local In Your Neighborhood Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Responds NBC 7 Community Breakfast Buzz Military Politically Speaking Investigations Submit a tip California SportsWrap San Diego Padres U.S. & World Videos Entertainment In Your Neighborhood California Live
About Us Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us