Padres Commission Larger-Than-Life Murals of Stars Around Town

They’re larger than life and gracing the sides of buildings around town. Murals of some of your San Diego Padres superstars are now popular selfie spots in El Cajon, Ocean Beach, and Chula Vista.

The Major League franchise most recently commissioned Ground Floor Murals to put a third mural in their series, this time of Padres third baseman Manny Machado on the side of the Vogue on Third Avenue in Chula Vista.

Download our NBC 7 mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Actually, there are three images of Machado in the mural.

“Awesome, especially close to my work, close to home,” said Lupita Castro who works near the Vogue.

Aas Castro looked over her shoulder at Machado she said, “Oh, they have to come and see it.”

“Oh, I gotta go to that one, man!” said Jared Cavanaugh as he stood at the base of a mural of Fernando Tatis, Jr. in Ocean Beach.

The mural of the Padres shortstop graces the sides of the Apple Tree Market a couple of blocks from the beach.

“I think it’s awesome,” smiled Cavanaugh, who drove from Santee just to see it.

Both murals followed the initial mural commissioned by the Padres of Joe Musgrove alongside a building at Grossmont High School. Musgrove’s mural was painted just days after the Grossmont alum pitched the first no hitter in franchise history.