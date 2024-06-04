Padres fall back to .500 after 4-2 loss to the Angels

Rookie Adam Mazur pitched great in his first Major League Baseball game, but it wasn't enough to prevent the Padres from losing their 3rd straight game.

The Los Angeles Angels beat the San Diego Padres 4-2 to take the second game of the 3-game series in Anaheim.

Mazur, called up the big leagues to help an injured Padre pitching staff, showed he belonged in "The Show."

The 23-year old right-hander went 6 innings, struck out 2, allowed 2 hits and 1 run on 77 pitches, before leaving with a no-decison.

The Padres took a 1-0 lead in the 2nd inning on an RBI single by Manny Machado that scored Luis Arraez.

After the Angles tied the game in the 3rd, on the only run allowed by Mazur, they moved ahead against the Padre bullpen in the 7th.

Yuki Matsui opened the inning with a walk, an infield single and another walk to load the bases. Padres manager Mike Shildt then summoned reliever Enyel de los Santos, but Angels batter Zach Neto ripped a double off the wall that plated 2 runs for 3-1 Angels lead, they added another to make it 4-1 headed to the 8th inning.

The loss drops the Padres to 32-32 on the season.

Next up for the Padres, the series finale Wednesday evening in Anaheim.