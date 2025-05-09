Grossmont Union school board finalizes decision to lay off nearly 60 employees

In a 4-1 vote Thursday, the Grossmont Union High School District Board of Education finalized its decision to move forward with dozens of layoffs.

The school board voted to lay off 58 staff members before the next school year. Those receiving layoff notices include 10 assistant or vice principals, nine librarians, eight English teachers, four psychologists and a number of math, social science, Spanish and special education teachers.

Back in February, the district superintendent made recommendations to the governing board to address their long-term challenges. Those recommendations included the possible elimination of some certified and classified positions.

That recommendation, which the school board voted to move forward with, led to several packed school board meetings and rallies, filled with hundreds of people voicing their concerns about the cuts and pleading with the board to consider reversing its decision.

The board previously decided to eliminate about 60 positions, with the district citing budget deficits, a staffing imbalance and declining enrollment. Critics contend there are tens of millions of dollars in reserves that could be used to avoid layoffs.

Collin McGlashen, a spokesperson for the district, said last month that while they completely understand the emotion and passionate advocacy, the board still has to make tough decisions.

“I completely understand the response that we’ve had from the community, both employees and others who have concerns — we’re talking about people’s jobs,” McGlashen said. “The governing board has a responsibility to thoughtfully allocate resources to meet the needs of our students and to do that with the resources that we currently have available to us."

GUHSD must provide written notice to employees affected by May 15.