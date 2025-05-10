Padres offense, now complete again, feasts on Rockies pitching

Before starting a three-game series against Colorado on Friday night, the Padres activated Jake Cronenworth, who was out with a broken rib, from the injured list, meaning San Diego's full lineup was together for the first time since early April.

Maybe it's because they were playing at the hitter's paradise that is Coors Field. Maybe It's because their opponent was the Rockies, who are making a case to be the worst team in Major League Baseball history. Or maybe ... just maybe ... this is how good the offense can be when everyone is healthy.

Whatever the reason, the Friars bats went bonkers in a 13-9 win in Denver. Everyone in the Padres starting lineup reached base at least once and the only regular who didn't have a hit was Xander Bogaerts. Luis Arraez, Manny Machado, and Jackson Merrill (the 2-3-4 hitters) all had three knocks. Gavin Sheets had a bases-clearing double and drove in four runs. Martin Maldonado hit a two-run homer. In the top of the 8th inning, Cronenworth's single brought home Brandon Lockridge to make it a 13-2 San Diego lead.

Then, the bullpen that was the best in baseball before it had serious issues at Yankee Stadium made everyone wearing brown and yellow a little squeamish. Starting pitcher Randy Vasquez was really good, allowing two runs in 6.0 innings. Yuki Matsui tossed a scoreless 7th inning, so when Colorado came to bat against recently activated Sean Reynolds in the 8th inning, the Rockies had two runs on six hits.

Reynolds, Wandy Peralta, and Alec Jacob combined to allow seven runs on 10 hits while getting just four outs. It got so bad that a 13-2 lead turned into a save opportunity. Thankfully for the Friar Faithful, closer Robert Suarez stopped the madness. The All-Star needed three pitches to induce a game-ending double play and secure his league-leading 15th save.

The Padres can win the series on Saturday night with Stephen Kolek on the mound against Rockies righty Bradley Blalock.