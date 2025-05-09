On Friar Podcast: Merrill's Return, Bullpen Blunders and Tatis Goes Searching

A series of plot twists resulted in a lost series in New York. Jackson Merrill hit the ground running in his return. Unfortunately the bullpen faltered the last two nights in New York. Derek and Darnay discuss the highs and lows against the Yankees. Fernando Tatis Jr.is slumping for the first time in 2025, and he's searching for answers. Dylan Cease went from no-hit bid to an injury exit. And Jake Cronenworth is on his way back.

