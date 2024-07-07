San Diego Padres

Diamondbacks use the long ball to take series finale from Padres

The San Diego Padres lost to the Arizona Diamondbacks 9-1 in the final game of the 3-game series at Petco Park.

By Todd Strain

After using 11 pitchers in the previous 2 games and really stretching out the bullpen, the San Diego Padres needed a quality start from Dylan Cease.

For most of Sunday's game Cease gave them more than that, however he was done in by 2 pitches.

24/7 San Diego news stream: Watch NBC 7 free wherever you are

Corbin Carroll lead off the game with a solo homer on the 4th pitch from Cease. After that Cease threw 96 pitches, struck out 8 Arizona batters and did not allow a run, until he threw pitch number 101. On that pitch, Cease left a fastball middle-in to Eugenio Suarez and he crushed int into the seats in left for 3-1 Arizona lead in the 7th inning.

Arizona added a run in the 8th and 5 runs in the 9th against the Padres bullpen to make the final score 8-1.

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

Jurickson Profar continued his super season with his team leading 14th homer of the season (he and Fernnando Tatis Jr. share the lead with 14 HR's each) in the 1st inning to tie the score at 1.

Profar leads the Padres in batting average, hits, runs, RBI, HR, OBP and OPS.

Later this week, Profar will be rewarded for his first-half of the season performance by starting in the Major League Baseball All-Star Game.

SportsWrap

The top sports headlines of the day

San Diego Padres 20 hours ago

No late game magic for Padres, as they fall to Diamondbacks

Padres Jul 4

On Friar Podcast: Merrill's the Man, All-Star Profar, Farm Update with MadFriars

Profar will be joined at the All-Star Game by teammates, Luis Arraez, Robert Suarez, Jackson Merrill and Fernando Tatis Jr. (Tatis will not play in the game due to an injury that is sidelining him for an extended period).

https://x.com/Padres/status/1810048304924721525

Profar's homer was the only run allowed by Diamondbacks starter Ryne Nelson, who pitched 6.2 innings and allowed just 3 hits.

Next up the Padres welcome the Seattle Mariners to town for a 2-game series starting Tuesday.

This article tagged under:

San Diego Padres
Local In Your Neighborhood Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Responds NBC 7 Community Breakfast Buzz Down to Earth With Dagmar Decision 2024 Military Weather Investigations Submit a tip California SportsWrap San Diego Padres U.S. & World Videos Entertainment In Your Neighborhood California Live
About Us Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us