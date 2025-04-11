4 San Diego State students' visas revoked, university says

Federal officials revoked the F-1 visas of four students at San Diego State University, the university confirmed to NBC 7 on Thursday.

"The government has not coordinated with our campus leaders or provided advance notice, and, to be clear, we are not aware of any federal law enforcement activity on our campus intended to target any student, faculty or staff member," university leadership said in part of a message to the campus community.

The message, signed by SDSU President Adela de la Torre, Vice President for Student Affairs and Campus Diversity Christopher Manning and Associate Vice President for SDSU International Affairs Cristina Alfaro, also said the university did not voluntarily share information with immigration agencies for immigration enforcement purposes.

As of Thursday, 48 students across the California State University system have had their visas revoked since the start of the year. The CSU system, which is made up of 23 campuses, posted the following update about the visa revocations on its website:

The CSU is monitoring the situation, working with campuses, and will continue to provide assistance to all students in need. CSU students are asked to work with the International Student Services office at their university. The CSU is committed to the well-being and success of all our students and celebrates the rich diversity of backgrounds and perspectives that our international students contribute to the CSU.

Less than a week ago, UC San Diego Chancellor Pradeep Khosla's office sent out a campus-wide notice saying five of its students had their F-1 visas terminated and that a sixth student was "detained at the border, denied entry, and deported to their home country."

UCSD, which had more than 8,000 international students as of last fall, said the federal government had not explained the reasons behind the terminations.