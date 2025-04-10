On Friar Podcast: Health Concerns Amid Promising Start, How Worried Should We Be?

The Padres got out of Sacramento with a series win. But some injury concerns will follow them back to Petco Park? Mike Shildt said Jake Cronenworth and Fernando Tatis Jr. are moving in the right direction. Hard not to worry about Tatis, right? Plus, Merrill's balky hamstring. Bogaerts is doing some good things. Robert Suarez is a stud. The 2025 Padres look a lot like the 2024 Padres. Highs and lows from the first road trip of the season with a sneaky important week ahead.

