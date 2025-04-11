Car goes into San Diego Bay at Harbor Island: SDFD

A car ended up in San Diego Bay at Harbor Island on Thursday night.

The incident happened near the 900 block of Harbor Island Drive and was first reported just after 9 p.m., according to the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department.

"We found a vehicle that was fully submerged into the bay, with one patient, at the time that some bystanders had brought to the shore," said Matt Moe, battalion chief with SDFD, adding that the victim was treated at the scene.

When divers with the Harbor Police Department and San Diego Lifeguard went underwater, officials say they found two people trapped inside the car and pulled them out. Both victims were taken to local hospitals.

The fire department did not provide more details about the victims or their conditions. SDFD said no first responders were injured during the rescue.

More said divers stayed in the water to search around the car before using a camera to make sure there were no other victims.

It's unclear how the car ended up in the bay, but bystanders — believed to have been fishing at the time — say the vehicle was going southbound before the incident, according to Moe, who said Harbor Police will be doing an investigation.

According to SDFD, 31 personnel were assigned to the vehicle rescue.

Harbor Island is a peninsula on San Diego Bay, located between Shelter Island and downtown.

This is a developing story that will be updated as more information arrives.