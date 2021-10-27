Carlsbad Runnings: Four-Time Olympian Prepares for Beijing Olympics

Carlsbad may be the last place you would expect to find one of the most-decorated Olympic bobsledders, but Kaillie Humphries feels right at home in Southern California.

When Humphries isn't traveling the globe during the winter, you'll find her training in her quiet cul-de-sac on a custom built "frame sled" with wheels.

The sled resembles a Costco flat cart and was specially built to give her extra reps for practicing technique in a land of sunshine.

"It definitely causes some weird looks" Humphries said. "One of my little neighbors has come out before and sat on the front as extra weight and I push her around."

The warm weather also gives her a chance to show off all of her tattoos, normally hidden under winter clothing.

"The word strength on my leg is the most recent one back here" said Humphries, who has everything from family-members' faces to Olympic rings inked on her body.

"Everyone is always, 'You're running out of space'," Humphries said. "I'm like, 'I have a lot of space.' It has taken 36 years to get to this point. There's a lot of space left — trust me"

Perhaps the only collection Humphries has that's bigger than the bodywork is her body of work on a bobsled track.

Humphries has been to four Olympics and won three Olympic medals, all with Team Canada. She switched to Team USA shortly after the last Olympics (2018 inPyeongchang) after alleging abuse by her Canadian coach. An investigation and lawsuit are still ongoing.

"I wasn't safe," Humphries said. "My environment, with where I was at, mentally, physically, I feared for my safety and mental health on a huge scale, and I made that very known."

Humphries' dominance — she is a reigning world champion — has continued with Team USA.

However, there is a wrinkle: Unlike other competitions, the Olympics, which, of course, operate under International Olympic Committee rules, require athletes to have citizenship in the country they are representing.

Humphries, who is married to an American and has lived in the United States since 2016, doesn't have citizenship or a U.S. passport yet. She is in line, one growing longer because of the pandemic.

"I know the rule was put into place to try and prevent poaching, but that's not my scenario," Humphries said. "It wasn't like I came over 'cause they asked me to. If that was the case, I could have had Chinese citizenship by now, I could've had multiple citizenships. Trust me: These people have asked."

This is home, this is where my life is Kaillie Humphries

Humphries said she has the support of her federation and the U.S. Olympic Committee.

"I want to compete for Team USA, Team USA wants me here, I've been with them for the last three years," Humphries said. "This is home, this is where my life is."

Humphries argues that the issue is about athletes feeling safe and supported when they speak up, and she hopes the IOC agrees.

In a sport where milliseconds count, Humphries is now in a different kind of race against the clock. She needs to either quickly gain U.S. citizenship in a backlogged system or receive an exemption from the IOC.

If neither happens, one of the world's best bobsledders may find herself watching the Beijing Olympics from home.

