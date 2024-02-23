Santee

Woman who died in Santee during historic storm identified

A recent citizen tip allowed the San Diego County Medical Examiner's Office to identify her as 46-year-old Faith Angle

By City News Service and NBC 7 Staff

AP

Authorities Friday publicly identified a woman who was found in a brushy area alongside a Santee waterway and pronounced dead at the scene during last month's severe storm.

Faith Angle, 46, was discovered next to Forester Creek on the afternoon of Jan. 22. A recent citizen tip allowed the San Diego County Medical Examiner's Office to identify her remains.

This comes after the medical examiner's office released a sketch of Angle on Feb. 2, asking for the public's assistance to identify her.

"Angle was experiencing homelessness at the time of her death," according to county officials.

Her death is being investigated as storm-related, but a ruling on exactly how Angle died remains on hold pending further investigation, county officials said.

Copyright CNS - City News Service

This article tagged under:

Santee
