US revokes visas of Baja governor and her husband

Baja California Gov. Marina Del Pilar confirmed over the weekend that her visa to the U.S. and that of her husband had been revoked.

On Monday, Del Pilar issued a statement regarding the situation, which also involves her husband, Carlos Torres, saying the decision does not mean she's done anything wrong and that it is an administrative decision, not an accusation.

"There is no crime, there is no offense," Del Pilar said. "The reason for this measure has not been communicated, and whatever the reason, I am calm and hope that everything will be clarified."

On Saturday, Torres posted a statement on social media announcing the revocation of his U.S. non-immigrant visa. He expressed regret that the situation also had negative consequences for Del Pilar.

Following the announcement, Del Pilar commented on the matter, saying, "Shortly after the consular measure was applied to him [her husband, Carlos Torres], I received a similar notification."

For its part, the Morena Parliamentary Group in the Chamber of Deputies issued a statement supporting Governor Del Pilar "in the face of unfounded speculation and attempts to discredit her."

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum asked the United States why the couple's visas were revoked: "The United States government must inform the Mexican government … information will be requested to determine the reasons why these visas are being revoked."

The U.S. has yet to reply to Sheinbaum's request for an explanation regarding the situation.