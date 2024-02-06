Body found in Santee creek may have been from Jan 22 storm: Santee Fire

A body was found in Forester Creek Tuesday that may have been there for more than a week, according to an official with the Santee Fire Department.

Crews were alerted around 1 p.m. to the body near Mission Gorge Road and Carlton Hills Boulevard as heavy rain poured down across the county. The recovery effort to retrieve the body was complex and expected to take two hours, the official said.

The body may have been tied to a rescue call during a thousand-year flood on Jan. 22, the official told NBC 7. On that day, the Santee Fire Department received three calls about people in the water. Two bodies were found and crews believe this may be a third death in connection with that incident. The cause and time of death will be confirmed by the Medical Examiner's office.

Last Friday, released the name of one of the victims and asked for the public's help to identify the other by releasing a sketch and a description of the woman who died. They were part of three deaths being investigated as storm-related by the ME's office.

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

A man also died overnight Tuesday in a rain-filled Tijuana River by the U.S.-Mexico border. It was not immediately clear if the storm was a contributing factor.