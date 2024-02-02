San Diego

San Diego County confirms 3 deaths being investigated as storm-related from Jan 22 floods

The Jan. 22 storm dumped enough rain in six hours to match a quarter-year's rainfall for San Diego

By Christina Bravo

A flooding sign sits at the intersection of Valley Road and Carmel Valley Road in Sorrento Valley, San Diego, Jan. 22, 2024.
NBC 7 San Diego | Audra Stafford

At least three deaths are under investigation to determine if they were caused by a powerful Jan. 22 storm that brought torrential downpours and caused devastation, particularly in underserved communities.

A spokesperson for the county of San Diego said the Medical Examiner is investigating the storm as a possible cause of the deaths of two people in Santee and a third man who died in a car crash in Lemon Grove.

In the latter incident, the Medical Examiner's office said a 67-year-old man identified as Harold James Hooker was driving a minivan southbound on Lemon Grove Avenue when he crashed into concrete debris in the roadway. Hooker's car then went up an embankment and struck a pole before rolling back down the embankment, according to the ME's office.

Rescue crews attempted to revive Hooker but he was declared dead at the scene. The ME is investigating the case as a traffic-related storm death, although the cause remains under investigation.

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

Little information was available on the two people who died in Santee -- a 48-year-old man identified as Manuel Andres Perez and a woman who has not yet been identified. NBC 7 has reached out to rescue agencies for more information on the incident that led to their deaths.

The Jan. 22 storm dumped enough rain in six hours to match a quarter-year's rainfall for San Diego, according to NBC 7 Meteorologists. City leaders called the storm a thousand-year storm, a weather term used to describe extremely rare flooding events.

The rain event prompted states of emergency from the cities of Coronado and San Diego, the county of San Diego, and eventually the state of California to aid with recovery efforts. Hundreds of homes were damaged or destroyed by floodwaters, particularly in areas surrounding Chollas Creek in San Diego, in San Ysidro, National City and Lemon Grove.

Local

San Diego

San Diego weather: Track the rain with NBC 7's First Alert Doppler 7 Radar

Watch world-famous Big Bear eagle lay third egg as she emerges from the snow

‘Thousand-year storm' causes millions in damage to San Diego

This article tagged under:

San Diegoflooding
Local In Your Neighborhood Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Responds NBC 7 Community Down to Earth With Dagmar Politically Speaking Military Weather Investigations Submit a tip California SportsWrap San Diego Padres U.S. & World Videos Entertainment In Your Neighborhood California Live Worth The Trip
About Us Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us