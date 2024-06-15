Police looking for suspect after pregnant woman attacked with knife at Mira Mesa ATM

A 30-year-old pregnant woman was slashed multiple times while standing outside her vehicle at a drive-thru ATM in San Diego Saturday.

The assault occurred around 9:55 a.m. Saturday at 8251 Mira Mesa Blvd. at a shopping center in the Mira Mesa neighborhood, according to the San Diego Police Department.

"A male suspect approached the victim and slashed her in the upper body. The suspect pushed the victim to the ground, and proceeded to slash her two additional times in the upper body," the department reported.

The victim, who is four-months pregnant, sustained deep cuts to her neck, left shoulder and chin, and was taken by ambulance to local hospital to be treated for non life- threatening injuries.

Police described the suspect as a man in his late 20s to mid- 30s, with a medium build and brown hair. He was wearing a gray long-sleeve shirt and multicolored-floral stretch pants.

Police are looking for this man suspected of slashing a woman at a Mira Mesa ATM on June 15, 2024. (San Diego Police Department)

The suspect fled the scene after bystanders came to the victim's aid. He made no statements or demands prior to or during the attack, and no property was taken, police said.

His motive was unclear.

Police told NBC 7 later in the evening that the victim had been released from the hospital and is expected to be okay.

Authorities urged anyone with information leading to the suspect's apprehension to call the SDPD at 619-531-2000 or 858-484-3154.