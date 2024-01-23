Why did Monday's storm cause so much flooding? A meteorologist explains the weather phenomenon

The chilly winter storm that arrived in the San Diego area over the weekend delivered steady downpours along with widespread flooding that swamped roadways and neighborhoods across the region.

It was the fourth-wettest day on record in the entire history of San Diego weather measurements, according to the NWS. San Diego has gotten more rain over the past three days, than during the past three months combined. In fact, the three-day total has nearly doubled in the past three months.

January 22 was a remarkable rainfall day in San Diego County. Rainfall ranked high among the wettest days in January and the wettest days on record. pic.twitter.com/iwyInQcar1 — NWS San Diego (@NWSSanDiego) January 23, 2024

But why was there so much flooding in Coronado, National City and the surrounding areas? NBC 7's Meteorologist Sheena Parveen has the answer: training.

Training is where heavy rain or thunderstorms pass over the same area for an extended period of time. This has to do with the motion of the storm and available moisture, Parveen said.

In this case, we had a line of heavy rain and thunderstorms that were moving East yesterday over Coronado and National City. The rainfall rate inside that area of heavy rain was 1-2 inches per hour. Training leads to flash flooding almost 100% of the time, Parveen said.

NBC 7 Doppler Radar NBC 7's Doppler Radar showed the storm in our county around 8:30 a.m. Monday, Jan. 22.

Combined with the city's "aging stormwater system with limited capacity," and we saw many homes flooded, along with cars, and even our transportation services were affected.

Many of the City's stormwater pump stations reached capacity during the rain event and flooding caused power outages at the pump station in the Sports Arena/Midway district, the city of San Diego said.

The city of San Diego said rescue crews pulled hundreds of people from their flooded homes and areas surrounding the Mountain View and Southcrest areas. Several more were rescued from the flooded San Diego River and Tijuana River Valley.

