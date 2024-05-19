San Diego gas prices drop as nation sees ‘glacial decent,' AAA spokesperson says

The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in San Diego County dropped Sunday for the 19th time in the last 20 days, decreasing a half-cent to $5.197.

The average price has decreased 15.7 cents over the past 20 days, including 1.5 cents Saturday, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service. It is 7.2 cents less than one week ago and 18.3 cents less than one month ago, but 37.1 cents more than one year ago. It has dropped $1.238 since rising to a record $6.435 on Oct. 5, 2022.

The national average dropped for the ninth time in 10 days, falling two-tenths of a cent to $3.591. It has dropped 5.1 cents over the past 10 days, including four-tenths of a cent Saturday. The national average price is 2.8 cents less than one week ago and 8.8 cents less than one month ago, but 5 cents more than one year ago, and has dropped $1.425 since rising to a record $5.016 on June 14, 2022.

The primary reasons for the "glacial descent" of the national average price "are weak domestic demand and oil costs below $80 a barrel," according to Andrew Gross, an AAA national public relations manager.

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

"Barring some unforeseen event, this pokey drop in pump prices is not likely to change anytime soon," Gross said. "There are seven states with county gas averages at less than $3 a gallon. This trend will likely accelerate as more gas outlets east of the Rockies drop their prices."