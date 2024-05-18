Swarm of small earthquakes rattles Imperial County east of San Diego

More than a dozen small earthquakes rattled Imperial County early Saturday.

The earthquake swarm occurred about two miles from the city of Brawley, which sits on a fault line, according to the U.S. Geological Survey's maps.

The first earthquake was a magnitude 2.7 with a depth of about 8.5 miles around 1:30 a.m. Within the next hour, another three earthquakes struck the same area, the USGS reported. By 9:30 a.m., at least 14 small earthquakes had rattled the small community just north of the Calexico border, the most powerful two with 3.7 magnitudes.

There were no reports, so far, of the quakes being felt by residents in San Diego County, according to the USGS's user-generated "Did You Feel It?" tool.

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

There were also no reports of damage or injuries.