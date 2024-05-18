Police search for trio who beat traveler unconscious outside Gaslamp Tacos El Gordo

San Diego police are asking for help to find a trio accused of brutally beating a man outside the popular Tacos El Gordo restaurant in the Gaslamp Quarter earlier this week.

The men believed to be in their 30s got into an argument with another man outside the taco shop on F Street at about 1 a.m. Thursday.

San Diego police said the fight quickly turned physical and the victim was beaten unconscious. His current condition was not disclosed.

An attorney for the victim said the man was visiting San Diego from the U.K. for work. The attorney also said the incident was captured on surveillance video. That video has not been released by the police department.

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

The case was being investigated as an assault with a deadly weapon case. Anyone with information was asked to call CrimeStoppers.