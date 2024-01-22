Here's how much rain the powerful storm dumped in San Diego

Multiple storm systems soaked San Diego County over the past few days bringing some flooding, closure and weather warnings.

The City of San Diego saw the most flooding in the past six hours, according to the National Weather Service. The city saw up to 3 inches of rain.

This plots the rainfall past 6 hours end at noon, heaviest in San Diego city where flooding is ongoing #cawx #socal pic.twitter.com/1BiPoWEspI — NWS San Diego (@NWSSanDiego) January 22, 2024

Wondering how much it rained in your neck of the woods? Check it out below:

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

Here are the official 3-day totals from the National Weather Service as of Monday afternoon:

South Bay:

NATIONAL CITY 4.11 inches

FASHION VALLEY 2.83 inches

VISTA 2.55 inches

BROWN FIELD 2.44 inches

CHULA VISTA 1.95 inches

SAN DIEGO INTL AIRPORT 3.26 inches

POINT LOMA 4.45 inches

OTAY MOUNTAIN RAWS 3.46 inches

SAN MIGUEL RAWS 2.30 inches

OTAY MOUNTAIN RAWS 3.46

North County:

CARLSBAD 3.01 inches

ENCINITAS 2.82 inches

OCEANSIDE 2.66 inches

ESCONDIDO 2.53 inches

POWAY 1.97 inches

MIRAMAR LAKE 2.40 inches

East County:

SANTEE 2.82 inches

FALLBROOK 3.37 inches

RAMONA 2.03 inches

FALLBROOK 3.37 inches

FALLBROOK RAWS 3.23 inches

BONSALL 3.08 inches

DULZURA SUMMIT 2.82 inches

DEER SPRINGS 2.47 inches

LA MESA 3.60 inches

BARONA 1.94 inches

RAMONA AIRPORT 2.05 inches

San Diego:

KEARNY MESA 2.46

EL CAMINO DEL NORTE 2.45

MONTGOMERY FIELD 2.37

San Diego County mountains: