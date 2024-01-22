Here's how much rain the powerful storm dumped in San Diego

Multiple storm systems soaked San Diego County over the past few days bringing some flooding, closure and weather warnings.
The City of San Diego saw the most flooding in the past six hours, according to the National Weather Service. The city saw up to 3 inches of rain.
Wondering how much it rained in your neck of the woods? Check it out below:
Here are the official 3-day totals from the National Weather Service as of Monday afternoon:
South Bay:
- NATIONAL CITY 4.11 inches
- FASHION VALLEY 2.83 inches
- VISTA 2.55 inches
- BROWN FIELD 2.44 inches
- CHULA VISTA 1.95 inches
- SAN DIEGO INTL AIRPORT 3.26 inches
- POINT LOMA 4.45 inches
- OTAY MOUNTAIN RAWS 3.46 inches
- SAN MIGUEL RAWS 2.30 inches
North County:
- CARLSBAD 3.01 inches
- ENCINITAS 2.82 inches
- OCEANSIDE 2.66 inches
- ESCONDIDO 2.53 inches
- POWAY 1.97 inches
- MIRAMAR LAKE 2.40 inches
East County:
- SANTEE 2.82 inches
- FALLBROOK 3.37 inches
- RAMONA 2.03 inches
- FALLBROOK RAWS 3.23 inches
- BONSALL 3.08 inches
- DULZURA SUMMIT 2.82 inches
- DEER SPRINGS 2.47 inches
- LA MESA 3.60 inches
- BARONA 1.94 inches
- RAMONA AIRPORT 2.05 inches
San Diego:
- KEARNY MESA 2.46
- EL CAMINO DEL NORTE 2.45
- MONTGOMERY FIELD 2.37
San Diego County mountains:
- ALPINE 2.08 inches
- SD COUNTRY ESTATES 1.69 inches
- THOUSAND TRAILS 1.54 inches
- RAINBOW CAMP 1.07 inches
- JULIAN 2.21 inches
- MT LAGUNA 2.13 inches