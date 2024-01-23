State of emergency declared in City, County of San Diego and Corondo due to storm's impact

Multiple State of Emergencies have been declared in San Diego due to the extreme rainfall and flooding caused by Monday's storm.

State of Emergencies are declared in anticipation that resources and assistance from the state and federal government may be needed because of damage caused by flooding from the storm.

City and County of San Diego

By Monday afternoon, San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria urged residents to avoid flooded areas and avoid unnecessary travel.

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

"We have activated the City’s Emergency Operations Center, and our emergency responders will continue to address the impacts around the clock," the mayor said.

The Red Cross has established an emergency shelter at Lincoln High School located at 4777 Imperial Ave., for anyone impacted by flooding and storm damage.

The San Diego Humane Society is also at the Lincoln High School shelter to help out any evacuees with pets.

In response to the rain and flooding today, our Emergency Response Team is set up at @SoCal_RedCross' shelter at Lincoln High School (4777 Imperial Ave, San Diego, CA 92113) to assist evacuees with pets. pic.twitter.com/9RpruzwvpJ — San Diego Humane Society (@sdhumane) January 23, 2024

Homelessness

A temporary shelter has been established at the Balboa Park Activity Center, due to flooding at multiple City homelessness shelter locations, including:

16th and Newton Bridge Shelter

20th and B Safe Sleeping site

The Inclement Weather Shelter Program has been activated. Individuals experiencing homelessness can show up directly at the locations to gain access to a bed. For a full list of locations, visit the Inclement Weather Shelter Program webpage.

Late on Monday night, the County of San Diego proclaimed a local emergency on behalf of the Board of Supervisors since they anticipated resources and assistance to arrive from the state and federal government due to the damage from Monday's flooding.

“County residents are recovering from serious impacts from this storm. Some areas of the County received several inches of rain in a short period of time, flooding streets, damaging homes, and businesses,” said Board of Supervisors Chairwoman Nora Vargas.

City of Coronado

The City of Coronado also declared a State of Emergency and activated its Emergency Operations Center. An emergency shelter was also activated at the Community Center on 1845 Strand Way.

The City of Coronado said that because the city's sewer system had been severely impacted by the heavy rains, residents in the County Club area are being asked to stop flushing toilets, running sinks, showers and faucets for the next 24 hours as city crews are working on repairs.

All Coronado residents are also being asked to reduce using their drains to help out the sewer system catch up. The city said this does not affect the drinking water supply.

Storm Update: 10:05 pm

The City of Coronado announced a State of Emergency due to the extreme rainfall and flash flooding today. The declaration is a prerequisite for requesting state or federal assistance.https://t.co/EpuGERfQmb pic.twitter.com/4MAOQjNOMJ — City of Coronado (@CoronadoCity) January 23, 2024

How to report damage

Residents and business owners residing in the County of San Diego can submit their damages here.

San Diegans can report flooding by contacting the City's dispatch center at 619-527-7500.

Report non-emergency problems, including but not limited to blocked storm drains, potholes, and broken street lights via the Get it Done app.

Contact your property insurance carrier to report damages to your property and learn how to file a claim with the City for flood damage.