WATCH: Lemon Grove Councilwoman Dodges Question About Domestic Violence Charge

Lemon Grove City Councilwoman Liana LeBaron refused to answer questions on camera Tuesday night about her arrest for domestic battery stemming from an alleged incident with her husband.

In a request for a domestic violence restraining order, LeBaron's husband -- an El Cajon police officer -- said LeBaron hit, kicked, bit him and threw things at him during an alleged argument over his life insurance policy. She was arrested April 18 and served with an emergency protection order by deputies during a city council meeting the next day.

NBC 7's Rory Devine reveals court documents that show what may have sparked the incident.

The council met Tuesday night to discuss other matters, but NBC 7 reporter Omari Fleming caught LeBaron after and tried asking about the alleged dispute.

"Omari, you're welcome to email me your questions and I'd be happy to answer them," LeBaron told Fleming.

LeBaron told NBC 7 Monday that she and her husband are going through a divorce and that his accusations are false.

“My husband and I are going through a divorce," she said in an email. "Because he is a police officer, he understands the legal system better than I do. He called law enforcement during a recent argument and claimed that I threw a portion of his uniform that hit his shin. His claim is false, and he admitted that he has no sign of injury to his body. He got the legal system involved before I did so that he could make himself out to be the victim rather than the aggressor and not lose his ability to carry a gun or his job. I look forward to telling my side of the story in court and to having my name cleared."

City Manager Lydia Romero said the city was aware of Lebaron's arrest but didn't offer any further comment.

“The city has been made aware of the recent arrest of Council Member Lebaron for alleged domestic violence. The City has not comment regarding the specific allegations at issue at this time but recognizes the severity and seriousness of domestic violence in general," Romero said in an email to NBC 7. "If you are a victim and need help, please reach out to the National Coalition against Domestic Violence at 1-800-799 SAFE (7233)."

A hearing on the restraining order is set for May 10. The District Attorney’s office says it is reviewing the case for potential criminal charges. For that, Lebaron is due in court June 6.